Future of Autonomous Systems Report 2023: Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Systems across Industries Presents Opportunities

The future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market was valued at $3.15 billion in 2022, and it is expected to be $5.68 billion by 2033.

The future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market is expected to be driven by the continuous advancements and adoption of digital technologies, government initiatives for the adoption of autonomous technologies, and the increasing demand for automation and efficiency in various industries, such as manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, and agriculture.

Additionally, the growing need for reducing human error and increasing safety in critical operations is also expected to drive the adoption of autonomous systems.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market has gained significant importance over the years 2019-2022. Over the past few years, industry participants have been focusing on technologies such as thermal stereo sensing in autonomous vehicles, rapid developments in humanoid robot technology, and the use of 360-degree stabilized vision and depth collision in autonomous systems. Furthermore, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), robotics, sensor fusion, and IoT technologies play a crucial role in enhancing the capabilities of autonomous systems.

Impact

The future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by various factors such as increasing focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility. However, there are several challenges to the adoption of autonomous systems. Regulatory and ethical concerns, cybersecurity risks, and the high cost of implementation are some of the challenges that industry participants and policymakers must address to promote the widespread adoption of these technologies.

On the other hand, the desire for increased efficiency, scalability, continuous advancements and adoption of digital technologies, and cost savings are the major drivers for the growth of the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market.

Furthermore, as the adoption of autonomous systems continues to grow, it is likely that new business models will emerge, such as autonomous trucks, buses, shuttles, and drone delivery networks. The advancement in autonomous platforms has the potential to disrupt traditional industries and create new opportunities for prominent as well as emerging stakeholders operating in the ecosystem.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

Logistics and Warehouse Management

Automated Manufacturing

Surveillance and Inspection

Agriculture

Mobility

Others

Segmentation 2: by Sector

Commercial

Military

Civil Government

Segmentation 3: by Platform

Autonomous Vehicle (Trucks/Buses/Vans)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

Autonomous Mobile Robot

Collaborative Robot (Cobot)

Humanoid

Segmentation 4: by Software Technology

Visual SLAM

LiDAR SLAM

Neuromorphic Chip

Natural Intelligence

Based on application, the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market is expected to be dominated by the mobility segment. In addition, based on sector, the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market is expected to be dominated by the commercial segment during the forecast period.

Moreover, based on software technology, the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market is expected to be dominated by the visual SLAM segment. Furthermore, based on the platforms, the market is expected to be dominated by autonomous vehicles (trucks/buses/vans).

Segmentation 5: by Region

North America - U.S. and Canada

Europe - France, Germany, Russia, U.K., and Rest-of-Europe

Asia-Pacific - China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World - Middle East and Africa and South America

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the drivers for the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market:

Continuous Advancements and Adoption of Digital Technologies

Government Initiatives for Adoption of Autonomous Technologies

Increased Need to Reduce Human Errors

Following are the challenges for the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market:

High Costs and Complexity Involved in the Development of Autonomous Solutions

Lack of Advanced Communication Infrastructure

Requirement of Fixed Infrastructure to Operate Autonomous Systems

Following are the opportunities for the future of autonomous systems: emerging technologies and opportunities market:

Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Systems across Industries

Rising Investments in Autonomous Technology

Key Companies Profiled

Argo AI, LLC

BlueBotics

Brain Corporation

Cruise LLC

Inertial Sense

Incubed IT GmbH

Mobileye

Opteran Technologies

Robo Tech Vision

Tesla

Sensible 4

UAV Navigation

UAVOS Inc.

vHive

Velodyne Lidar, Inc.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 173 Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.28 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $5.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:





1 Market

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Evolution of Autonomous Systems: Overview

1.1.2 Start-ups and Investment Landscape

1.1.3 Ongoing and Upcoming Projects

1.1.4 Prioritising Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Requirements

1.1.5 Patent Analysis

1.1.6 Current and Futuristic Trends

1.1.6.1 Thermal Stereo Sensing in Autonomous Vehicles

1.1.6.2 Rapid Developments in Humanoid Robots Technology

1.1.6.3 Use of 360-Degree Stabilized Vision and Depth Collision in Autonomous Systems

1.1.7 Supply Chain Analysis

1.1.8 Evolving Autonomous Software Solutions and Machines: Focus Areas and the Future

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Continuous Advancements and Adoption of Digital Technologies

1.2.1.2 Government Initiatives for Adoption of Autonomous Technologies

1.2.1.3 Increased Need to Reduce Human Errors

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 High Costs and Complexity Involved in the Development of Autonomous Solutions

1.2.2.2 Lack of Advanced Communication Infrastructure

1.2.2.3 Requirement of Fixed Infrastructure to Operate Autonomous Systems

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.3.1 New Product Launches

1.2.3.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, Agreements, and Contracts

1.2.4 Business Opportunities

1.2.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Autonomous Systems across Industries

1.2.4.2 Rising Investments in Autonomous Technology

2 Application

2.1 Future of Autonomous Systems: Focus on Autonomous Navigation Software Market (by Application)

2.1.1 Market Overview

2.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Future of Autonomous Systems: Focus on Autonomous Navigation Software Market (by Application)

2.1.2 Logistics and Warehouse Management

2.1.3 Automated Manufacturing

2.1.4 Surveillance and Inspection

2.1.4.1 Terrestrial

2.1.4.2 Aerial

2.1.4.3 Maritime

2.1.5 Agriculture

2.1.6 Mobility

2.1.7 Others

2.2 Future of Autonomous Systems: Focus on Autonomous Navigation Software Market (by Sector)

2.2.1 Market Overview

2.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Future of Autonomous Systems: Focus on Autonomous Navigation Software Market (by Sector), Value Data

2.2.2 Commercial

2.2.2.1 Consumer

2.2.2.2 Industrial

2.2.3 Military

2.2.4 Civil Government

3 Product

3.1 Future of Autonomous Systems: Focus on Autonomous Navigation Software Market (by Platform)

3.1.1 Market Overview

3.1.1.1 Demand Analysis of Future of Autonomous Systems: Focus on Autonomous Navigation Software Market (by Platform)

3.1.2 Autonomous Vehicles (Trucks/Buses/Vans)

3.1.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

3.1.4 Unmanned Underwater Vehicle (UUV)

3.1.5 Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

3.1.6 Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR)

3.1.7 Collaborative Robot (Cobot)

3.1.8 Humanoid

3.2 Future of Autonomous Systems: Focus on Autonomous Navigation Software Market (by Software Technology)

3.2.1 Market Overview

3.2.1.1 Demand Analysis of Future of Autonomous Systems: Focus on Autonomous Navigation Software Market (by Software Technology)

3.2.2 Visual SLAM

3.2.3 LiDAR SLAM

3.2.4 Neuromorphic Chip

3.2.5 Natural Intelligence

4 Region

5 Competitive Benchmarking and Company Profiles

6 Growth Opportunities and Recommendations

7 Research Methodology

