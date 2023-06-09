Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Report 2023: Need to Improve Drug Efficacy Boosts Adoption

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global closed system transfer devices market size attained a value of USD 879.3 million in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period of 2023-2031 to attain a value of USD 4,306 million by 2031.



Closed System Transfer Devices Market: Introduction



Closed system transfer devices (CSTDs) are medical devices used to transfer hazardous drugs from one container to another while minimizing the risk of exposure to healthcare workers and patients. They are designed to prevent the release of hazardous drugs into the environment, thus reducing the risk of contamination and exposure.



CSTDs are used in a variety of healthcare settings, including hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies, for the preparation and administration of hazardous drugs. These drugs include chemotherapy agents, hormones, and immunosuppressants, among others. The use of CSTDs is particularly important for healthcare workers who handle hazardous drugs on a regular basis, as they are at a higher risk of exposure to these drugs and their harmful effects.



Benefits of CSTDs include:

Increased safety: CSTDs reduce the risk of exposure to hazardous drugs by preventing leaks and spills, minimizing the release of drug particles into the air, and providing a closed system for drug transfer

Compliance with regulations: The use of CSTDs is mandated by regulatory bodies such as the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH)

Cost-effective: The use of CSTDs can help reduce healthcare costs by preventing exposure-related illnesses and injuries and minimizing the need for additional medical treatment

Improved drug efficacy: CSTDs can help improve the efficacy of hazardous drugs by reducing the loss of drug particles during preparation and administration

Overall, the use of CSTDs is an important measure for ensuring the safety of healthcare workers and patients who handle or are exposed to hazardous drugs. CSTDs provide a closed system for drug transfer, which reduces the risk of contamination and exposure to hazardous drugs, while also complying with regulatory requirements and improving drug efficacy.



Closed System Transfer Devices Market Segmentations



The market can be categorised into type, technology, component, end user, and major region.



Market Breakup by Type

Needleless

Membrane to Membrane

Market Breakup by Technology

Diaphragm Based

Filtration

Compartmentalized

Closed System Transfer Devices Market Breakup by Component

Devices

Accessories

Market Breakup by End user

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institute

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Closed System Transfer Devices Market Scenario



The global closed system transfer devices (CSTD) treatment market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing use of hazardous drugs in chemotherapy and other medical treatments. CSTDs are used to transfer hazardous drugs from one container to another while minimizing the risk of exposure to healthcare workers and patients. The use of CSTDs is particularly important for healthcare workers who handle hazardous drugs on a regular basis, as they are at a higher risk of exposure to these drugs and their harmful effects.



The market for CSTDs is expected to continue to grow at a steady pace, driven by several factors, including increasing awareness about the risks associated with exposure to hazardous drugs, the development of new and innovative CSTDs, and the increasing adoption of CSTDs in emerging markets.



North America is the largest market for CSTDs, owing to the high prevalence of cancer and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing focus on cancer treatment and the rising demand for cost-effective medical devices. Countries like China and India are expected to be major contributors to this growth due to their large populations and increasing healthcare spending.



The market for CSTDs is highly competitive, with many players offering a wide range of products to cater to the diverse needs of healthcare providers and patients. Some of the key players in the market include Becton, Dickinson and Company, ICU Medical, Inc., Equashield, LLC, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Overall, the CSTD treatment market is expected to continue to grow at a steady pace, driven by the increasing demand for safe and effective healthcare delivery. The market is highly competitive, with many players vying for market share through product innovation and expansion into new geographies. With increasing awareness about the risks associated with exposure to hazardous drugs, the adoption of CSTDs is likely to increase in the coming years, further fuelling the growth of the market.



Key Players in the Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the closed system transfer devices market, sponsors manufacturing the drugs, and putting them through trials to get FDA approvals. The companies included in the market are as follows:

Baxter International Inc

B. Braun Holding Gmbh & Co. Kg

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Corvida Medical, Inc

Caragen Ltd

ICU Medical

EQUASHIELD

Simplivia

YUKON MEDICAL

JMS North America Corporation

Epic Medical

Others

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 140 Forecast Period 2023 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1055 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4306 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Executive Summary



3 Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Overview



4 Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Landscape



5 Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Dynamics



6 Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market Segmentation



7 North America Closed System Transfer Devices Market



8 Europe Closed System Transfer Devices Market



9 Asia Pacific Closed System Transfer Devices Market



10 Latin America Closed System Transfer Devices Market



11 Middle East and Africa Closed System Transfer Devices Market



12 Patent Analysis



13 Grants Analysis

14 Funding Analysis



15 Partnership and Collaborations Analysis



16 Regulatory Framework



17 Supplier Landscape



18 Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market - Distribution Model (Additional Insight)



19 Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) Insights (Additional Insight)



20 Company Competitiveness Analysis (Additional Insight)

21 Payment Methods (Additional Insight)



