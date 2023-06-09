European Digital Health Market Report 2023: Telemedicine, Connected Health, AR/VR and AI are Key Trends Driving Growth of Digital Health Market

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital Health Market and Trends 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Globally, the digital health industry is expected to thrive despite challenges in the adoption of digital health technologies

The report reveals that trends such as telemedicine, connected health, AR/VR, and AI are driving the growth of the digital health market, with a projected double-digit CAGR between 2022 and 2032. Digital health solutions like telemedicine, health & wellness apps, disease management tools, and wearables are gaining popularity among both patients and medical professionals. The UK's National Health Service (NHS) is already utilizing voice-based technology to disseminate health information through websites. While there is increasing demand for digital health technologies, the report notes a decline in total digital health funding between 2021 and 2022 due to investor risk aversion, reduced pandemic-driven growth, inflation, and supply chain disruptions. Concerns over IT/security breaches were also prevalent among two-thirds of surveyed healthcare executives globally in 2022.

Surveyed clinicians in Europe faced obstacles such as technology costs, lack of digital health infrastructure, and workforce skills when adopting new digital health technologies in 2022. In Germany, complex healthcare bureaucracy, long approval processes, and lack of market readiness for digital applications were among the top challenges in healthcare system digitalization as of July 2022. Similarly, in Austria, complex IT landscapes and associated interfaces were identified as major obstacles, followed by a lack of knowledge and staff shortages as of October 2022.

While the digital health market is witnessing growth and technological advancements globally, certain digital health tools, such as electronic health records and e-prescriptions, are experiencing slow adoption

The healthcare industry is embracing innovative technologies like AI, telehealth, and telemedicine, which are reshaping the traditional healthcare market. AI, in particular, is expected to empower the healthcare market as stakeholders increasingly turn to its applications. Other digital health tools like telehealth, online appointment booking platforms, wearables, and health apps are also gaining popularity for their convenience and support of advanced techniques like remote patient monitoring. However, the adoption of e-prescriptions and electronic health records remains low across Europe, as stated in the report. In Germany, the investment in digital health records decreased from around three-quarters of healthcare leaders in the previous year to nearly half as of March 2022.

Furthermore, Germany is expected to have a significant proportion of paper-based prescriptions by 2023, with digital prescriptions accounting for a smaller share. Over half of the surveyed doctors in Germany expressed future intentions to use electronic prescriptions, while many cited technical reasons for not using electronic health records. Lack of patient willingness was also mentioned as a barrier to electronic health record adoption. In contrast, approximately three-quarters of doctors in Switzerland claimed to maintain electronic medical records as of January 2022, according to the report.

Questions Covered in the Report:

Which digital health technologies do clinicians in Europe believe will improve diagnosis by 2022-2027?

What challenges did clinicians face when adopting digital health technologies in Europe in 2022?

What percentage of healthcare communication in Germany is projected to be digital by 2026?

What were the most performed online healthcare activities in the Netherlands in July 2022?

What drove the digital transformation of healthcare in Austria in October 2022?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global

Overview and Trends in Digital Health, May 2023

Digital Health Market Size, in USD billion, 2022 & 2032f

Leading Digital Technology Investments Made in Digital Healthcare, in % of Healthcare Leaders, March 2022

Healthcare Services That Healthcare Leaders Are Offering vs Those They Are Willing to Offer in 3 Years, in % of Healthcare Leaders, February 2023

Total Digital Health Funding, in USD billion, & Factors Leading to the Decline of Digital Health Funding, 2020-2022

Total Digital Health Funding, by Region, in USD million & Number of Deals, in Absolute Number, Q4 2022

Total Digital Health Funding, by Segments, in USD billion & Number of Deals, in Absolute Number, Q4 2022

Breakdown of Deals Among Investors, in % of Investors, Q4 2022

Share of Healthcare Leaders Who Believe Virtual Care Had or Will Have the Biggest Impact on Improving Care, in %, February 2023

Share of Trust in Predictive Analytics Across Clinical Settings, by Region, in % of Healthcare Leaders, March 2022

Adoption of Predictive Analytics in Clinical Setting, by Country, in % of Healthcare Leaders, March 2022

Share of Adults Who Used Health Apps, in %, February 2022

Level of Positive Impact That Healthcare Executives Believe AI Will Have on Their Organization in the Future, in % of Healthcare Executives, 2022e

Share of Healthcare Executives for Whom IT/Security Breaches Are Primary Concerns About Disinformation Attacks, in %, 2022e

Share of Healthcare Leaders Who Want to Partner Outside Their Healthcare System & Types of Organizations They Want to Partner With, in %, February 2023

Share of Patients Who Enrolled or Are Likely to Enroll in Receiving Electronic Bills from Their Healthcare Providers, in %, 2022

3. Europe

3.1. Regional

Overview and Trends in Digital Health

Share of Clinicians Who Believe New Technologies Can Improve Select Patient Outcomes, in %, 2022e

Top Challenges Faced While Adopting New Digital Health Technology, in % of Clinicians, 2022e

Share of Clinicians Who Believe Select Technologies Should Improve the Efficiency And Effectiveness of Diagnostics in the Next 3-5 Years, in %, 2022e

Preference Toward Using Traditional vs Digital Channels, by Appointment Stage, in % of Patients, Q1 2022

Breakdown of Patients With Chronic Illness Using Medical Apps/Devices & Types of Medical Devices Used, in %, Q1 2022

Top Motivators for Sharing Medical Data With Mobile Apps, in % of Patients, Q1 2022

3.2. UK

Share of Adults Using Health Apps, in %, 2021 & April 2022

Share of Health App Users Who Use Health Apps Weekly or More Often, in %, April 2022

Share of Adults in the Age Group 65+ Supporting the Move Towards Digital Health, in %, 2021 vs April 2022

Breakdown of Health App Users Who Believed Health Apps Were Useful in Improving Health and Well-Being, in %, April 2022

Top Sources Through Which Health App Users Found a Health App, in % of Health App Users, April 2022

Share of Adults Using Health Apps, by Age, in %, April 2022

3.3. Germany

Overview of Digital Health Market

Share of Healthcare Leaders Investing in Select Digital Health Technologies, in %, March 2022

Share of Pharmacies Joining Telematics Infrastructure, in %, 2021 & June 2022

Share of Communication Processes in Health Care That Will Be Digital, in %, 2026f

Breakdown of Prescriptions That Will Be on Paper vs Digital, in % of All Prescriptions, 2023e

Breakdown of Prescriptions That Are Prescribed Electronically, in % of Doctors, July 2022

Share of Doctors Using Electronic Health Records/Electronic Patient Records (ePA), in %, July 2022

Share of Patients Showing Willingness Towards Select Digital Health Solutions, in %, 2022e

Top Digital Health Services Currently Used in Hospitals vs Those That Are Not Used But Are Useful, by Segments, in % of Doctors, July 2022

Biggest Obstacles in the Way of Digitalization of the Healthcare System, in % of Doctors, July 2022

Biggest Obstacles in the Way of Digitalization of the Healthcare System, in % of Doctors, July 2022

Number of Telematic Infrastructure Solutions Used, by Type, in millions, June 2022

Preferred Institutions to Partner With for Innovations & Benefits of Partnering With Health Tech Companies, in % of Healthcare Leaders, March 2022

Top Ways in Which Predicative Analysis Will Impact Healthcare, in % of Healthcare Leaders, March 2022

Share of Respondents Using Health Tracking Apps vs Those Who Share Their Personal Health Data, in %, 2022

3.4. France

Share of Respondents Using Teleconsultation, in %, November 2022

Share of Adults Who Used Online Appointment Booking Tools vs Those Who Used Online Result Submission Tools, in %, November 2022

Share of Healthcare Leaders for Whom AI as an Advanced Way of Treatment Will Be the Top Investment in 2022, in %, March 2022

Top Reasons for Investing in Artificial Intelligence, in % of Healthcare Leaders, March 2022

3.5. Spain

Breakdown of Respondents Using Telephone for Consultation With Family Doctor or GP, in %, 2022

Breakdown of Respondents Who Were Willing to Use Video Consultation, in %, 2022

3.6. Italy

Breakdown of Patients and Citizens Who Have Used Electronic Health Records, in %, 2021

3.7. Netherlands

Top Health Related Activities Performed Online, in % of Respondents, July 2022

Breakdown of Nurses Who Estimated the Proportion of Patients Who Have Used Telemonitoring, in %, August 2022

Share of Care Providers Offering a Patient Portal, in % of Care Providers, August 2022

Share of Nurses in Various Healthcare Branches Using a Particular Supervisory Technique, in %, August 2022

Share of Respondents Using Smart Health Devices, by Age, in %, July 2022

3.8. Austria

Top Drivers for Digital Transformation, in % of Healthcare Sector Players, October 2022

Top Challenges in the Way of Digital Transformation, in % of Healthcare Sector Players, October 2022

Breakdown of Top Technologies That Healthcare Sector Players Are Likely to Use During Digitalization, in % of Healthcare Sector Players, October 2022

3.9. Switzerland

Breakdown of Doctors and Patients for Whom Digitalization of Healthcare is Important, in %, January 2022

Share of Doctors Showing Interest in Electronic Medication Plans to Improve Correct Intake of Medication, in %, January 2022

Top Preferred Uses of Healthcare Apps Among Interested Patients, in % of Patients, January 2022

Breakdown of Doctors Keeping Medical Records Electronically, in %, January 2022

