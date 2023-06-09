Global Red Biotechnology Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $997.74 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.6%

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Red Biotechnology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-user (Academic Research Institutes, CMOs & CROs, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global red biotechnology market size is expected to reach USD 997.74 billion by 2030 expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA

Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Gilead Sciences

Biogen Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Celgene Corporation

Red biotechnology has emerged as a most dynamic fields in terms of innovation in past few years. With increasing burden of chronic illnesses such as cancers, genetic disorders, diabetes, and many more, the demand for vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, gene therapies, and cell therapies has grown significantly.

Robust pipeline is also expected to propel the growth of red biotechnology market on account of number of expected regulatory approvals in coming years.



COVID- 19 pandemic also had a positive impact on the global market. The approval of various vaccines for management of the virus injected huge revenues within the market place. Similarly enormous number of research studies done for mapping the virus and formulating the vaccine resulted in an increased demand for antibodies, recombinant proteins, enzymes, and many more.

For instance, in May 2022, Bharat Biotech received a funding of USD 19 million from Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to develop variant proof vaccine against the COVID-19 virus. The pandemic also marked entry of huge number of startups pertaining to biotechnology space creating new market opportunities in emerging countries.



The biotechnology industry is being impacted by Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is important for many processes involved in creating alternative treatments. In the process of developing new medications, artificial intelligence and machine learning are routinely used now. Machine learning makes it easier to find small compounds with medicinal potential based on known target architectures. Increasing adoption of AI in clinical and preclinical studies is expected to reduce the time required to carry out these studies, which in turn is expected to increase the demand for red biotechnology subsets in coming years.



Red Biotechnology Market Report Highlights

By product, the monoclonal antibody is considered to be a relatively more mature and dominant segment compared to other products in the red biotechnology market. Increasing sales and improved efficacy of these drugs are the major reason for the segment dominant. Large number of drug approvals in past years has resulted in huge revenue generation.

By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for majority of revenue in the red biotechnology industry. Increasing number of clinical trials being performed by the companies, growth in R&D and robust pipeline is expected to be the major factors effecting the revenue growth of the segment

North America has emerged a strong regional position in the market with 38.07% share of the overall market in 2022. The increasing incidence rate of cancer and high R&D expenditure are encouraging companies to undertake product development in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Trends and Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Increasing R&D funding in the biotechnology industry.

3.4.2. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

3.4.3. Technological advancements across multiple platforms

3.4.4. Declining prices of DNA sequencing

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. High level of investment in developing technologically advanced products

3.5.2. Ethical & legal limitations

3.6. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping 2022

3.7. Business Environment Analysis

3.7.1. SWOT Analysis; By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.7.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4. Product Business Analysis

4.1. Red Biotechnology Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.2. Monoclonal Antibodies

4.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.3. Polyclonal Antibodies

4.3.1. Polyclonal Antibodies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.4. Recombinant Proteins

4.4.1. Recombinant Proteins Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.5. Vaccines

4.5.1. Vaccines Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.6. Cell-Based Immunotherapy Products

4.6.1. Cell-Based Immunotherapy Products Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.7. Gene Therapy Products

4.7.1. Gene Therapy Products Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.8. Cell Therapy Products

4.8.1. Cell Therapy Products Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.9. Tissue-Engineered Products

4.9.1. Tissue-Engineered Products Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.10. Stem Cells

4.10.1. Stem Cells Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.11. Cell Culture

4.11.1. Cell Culture Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.12. Viral Vector

4.12.1. Viral Vector Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.13. Enzymes

4.13.1. Enzymes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.14. Kits and Reagents

4.14.1. Kits and Reagents Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.15. Animal Models

4.15.1. Animal Models Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.16. Molecular Diagnostics

4.16.1. Molecular Diagnostics Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

4.17. Others

4.17.1. Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 5. End-User Business Analysis

5.1. Red Biotechnology Market: End-User Movement Analysis

5.2. Academic Research Institutes

5.2.1. Academic Research Institutes Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. CMOs & CROs

5.3.1. CMOs & CROs Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

5.4.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Categorization

7.2. Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

7.3. Strategy Mapping

7.4. Company Profiles/Listing

