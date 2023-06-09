Global Interactive Wound Dressing Market to 2030: Introduction of Innovative and Advanced Wound Products Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interactive Wound Dressing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Semi-permeable Films Dressing, Hydrogel Dressing), By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global interactive wound dressing market size is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2030, to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

The primary factor driving the industry is an increase in the prevalence of chronic foot ulcers, and an increase in cases of wounds and burns.



Advancements in technology have led to the development of wound dressings that can monitor the healing process and provide real-time feedback to healthcare professionals. In addition, traumatic burns are also influencing the growth of this sector. As per the estimates of WHO burns are a significant public health problem worldwide, with an estimated 11 million people requiring medical attention each year for burns.

Furthermore, an increase in the prevalence of pressure ulcers is fuelling the demand for the market. This is attributed to the increasing cases of obesity as per the estimates of WHO obesity has tripled since 1975, obese people are likely to developed pressure ulcers, which in, driving the market growth.



The COVID-19 has had a significant impact on the sector the healthcare facilities have had to prioritize the use of wound care products for patients, which has further limited the availability of these products for non-COVID-19 patients. However, pandemic has increased the demand for wound care solutions.

The pandemic has led to an increased use of telehealth for wound care management, including remote monitoring of wounds. This has increased the demand for interactive wound dressings that can provide real-time feedback and help healthcare professionals remotely monitor wound healing.



In 2022, North America dominated the market in terms of the revenue share of 45.46%. The market's growth in the region is increasing due to an increase in chronic wounds across the region.

In 2022, based on product semi-permeable film dominated the market in terms of the revenue share of 42.0% and is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

In 2022, based on the application chronic wound segment dominated the market in terms of the revenue share of 59.8%. The acute wound segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 90 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

