Global Dermal Fillers Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.7%

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dermal Fillers Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Hyaluronic Acid, PLLA), By Type (Biodegradable, Non-biodegradable), By End-use (Hospitals, MedSpa), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dermal fillers market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Merz Pharma

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Medytox Inc.

Sinclair Pharma

Prollenium Medical Technologies

Galderma

Allergan, Inc.

Revance Therapeutics Inc

Bioplus Co. Ltd

Bioaxis Pharmaceuticals

Teoxane Laboratories.

Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd

Marllor Biomedical Srl

Dermal fillers are soft tissue injectables that are injected into different depths of the skin and assist in treating signs of aging, loss of volume, facial contouring, etc.

The ever-rising demand for aesthetic treatments that are safe and effective, increasing focus on appearance, rising disposable income, and growing geriatric population are expected to boost the market growth. As per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, dermal fillers differ in chemical makeup and longevity and have varying degrees of softness.



For example, softer fillers are used on the lips, while sturdier fillers areused to enhance cheekbones. The ASPS reported that in 2020, around 2, 619, 650 hyaluronic acid dermal filler treatments were carried out in the U.S, and brands like Juvederm Ultra, Juvederm Ultra Plus, Perlane, Restylane, Belotero were the most preferred. The product demand is expected to increase significantly due to the fact that it provides desired results for individuals and can also be reversed if the patient is not satisfied with the results.



Growing social media influence, high consciousness about aesthetic appearance, and its association with self-confidence and self-image by an individual are some of the factors driving the market growth. In light of COVID-19. The market was hampered as the footfall of patient appointments for aesthetic treatments was temporarily suspended during the first half of 2020.

However. The demand has been on the rise post-pandemic. Moreover, according to the BBC network, inquiries and appointments for many surgical and non-surgical cosmetic treatments have seen a surge following the pandemic and are thus expected to boost the market growth.



Dermal Fillers Market Report Highlights

The hyaluronic acid dermal filler segment held the largest share and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The biodegradable type segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 as this is the most adopted filler-type product used by professionals and individuals

The wrinkle correction application segment held the largest market share in 2022 due to an increasing focus on looking younger and treating signs of aging

The MedSpa segment was the largest in 2022 due to the fact that MedSpa provides aesthetic treatments under the supervision of a licensed medical practitioner

North America dominated the market in 2022 due to the rising awareness about such procedures and the presence of skilled aesthetic professionals

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope And Objectives



Chapter 2 Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

4.1 Market Lineage Outlook

4.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

4.2 Dermal Fillers Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

4.2.1.1 Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Procedures

4.2.1.2 Growing Trend Of Age-Less Beauty

4.2.1.3 Technological Developments In Medical Aesthetic Products

4.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.2.2.1 High Costs Associated To The Aesthetic Procedures

4.3 Dermal Fillers Market: Business Environment Analysis Tools

4.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

4.5 Technology Trend Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Framework

4.7 Impact Of Covid-19 On Dermal Fillers Market



Chapter 5 Dermal Fillers Market: Product Analysis

5.1 Dermal Fillers Product Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Dermal Fillers, Product, Market: Segment Dashboard:

5.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Product Segment

5.3.1 Hyaluronic Acid

5.3.1.1 Hyaluronic Acid Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2 Calcium Hydroxylapatite

5.3.2.1 Calcium Hydroxylapatite Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.3 Polylactic Acid (Plla)

5.3.3.1 Polylactic Acid (Plla) Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.4 Polymethyl-Methacrylate Microspheres

5.3.4.1 Polymethyl-Methacrylate Microspheres Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.5 Others

5.3.5.1 Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Dermal Fillers Market: Type Analysis

6.1 Dermal Fillers Type Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Dermal Fillers, Type, Market: Segment Dashboard:

6.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2018 To 2030 For The Type Segment

6.3.1 Biodegradable

6.3.1.1 Biodegradable Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Non-Biodegradable

6.3.2.1 Non-Biodegradable Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Dermal Fillers Market: Application Analysis

7.1 Dermal Fillers Application Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

7.2 Dermal Fillers Application Market: Segment Dashboard

7.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030 For The Application Segment

7.3.1 Wrinkle Correction

7.3.1.1 Wrinkle Correction Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.2 Facial Contouring

7.3.2.1 Facial Contouring Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.3 Scar Treatment

7.3.3.1 Scar Treatment Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.4 Lip Enhancement

7.3.4.1 Lip Enhancement Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3.5 Others

7.3.5.1 Others Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Dermal Fillers Market: End-Use Analysis

8.1 Dermal Fillers End-Use Market Share Analysis, 2022 & 2030

8.2 Dermal Fillers End-Use Market: Segment Dashboard

8.3 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2017 To 2030 For The End-Use Segment

8.3.1 Medspa

8.3.1.1 Medspa Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.2 Cosmetic Surgery Clinics

8.3.2.1 Cosmetic Surgery Clinics Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

8.3.3 Hospitals

8.3.3.1 Hospitals Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Dermal Fillers Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 10 Competitive Analysis

10.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

10.2 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dusc3h

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment