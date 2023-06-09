Automotive Brakes and Clutches Global Market Report 2023: Strong Outlook for Automotive Aftermarket to Benefit Demand for Automotive Brakes and Clutches

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Brakes and Clutches - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market to Reach $38.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Brakes and Clutches estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. OEM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aftermarket segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Automotive Brakes and Clutches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 393 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $27.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $38.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Brakes & Clutches Market

Competitive Scenario

Select Innovations and Advancements

Automotive Brakes and Clutches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Automotive Brakes & Clutches Market Enjoys Front-Seat, Thrilling Ride without Speed Breakers: Prospects & Outlook

World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Brakes & Clutches Market Moves at Full-Throttle with Dynamic Drivers, Opportunities and Restraints

Analysis by Distribution Channel

World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market by Distribution Channel (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for OEM, and Aftermarket

Regional Analysis

World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan

Automotive Brakes and Clutches: An Overview

Brakes: Types, Parts, and Applications

Understanding the Automotive Braking System

Drum Brakes: Pros and Cons

Hydraulic Braking Systems

Clutch and Its Basics

Types of Clutches

Wet and Dry Clutch - Pros and Cons

Clutch vs Brake: Key Differences

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automobile Production Dynamics Influences Demand Patterns of Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market

Car Brakes used in Modern Automobiles

Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs

An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of Brakes and Clutches

Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry & What's the New Normal?

Strong Outlook for Automotive Aftermarket to Benefit Demand for Automotive Brakes and Clutches

Robust Aftermarket Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Automotive Brakes and Clutches: Global Opportunity for Automotive Aftermarket (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027

Aging Vehicle Fleet Drives Opportunities for Automotive Brakes and Clutches in the Aftermarket

With Several Governments Imposing 15 Years as the Retirement Age for Vehicles, the Growing Age of Vehicles is Poised to Benefit Demand for Replacements Parts

Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E

Average Age of Cars in the EU (2022E): Breakdown by Select Country

Electric Vehicles Rising Demand Influence the Brake and Clutch Market

Electronic Braking Breakthroughs Push EV Safety & Autonomous Driving Forward

Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency, and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive Light Weight Material in Brakes and Clutches

Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Brakes and Clutches: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Bringing Down Environmental Impacts and Improving Sustainability

How Advances in Carbon Brakes Transformed Formula 1 Landscape

Rise in Vehicle Electronification to Drive Demand

Technology Developments to Drive Growth

Advancements in the Brake Technology

Innovation in Cam Actuated Clutches

Automotive Parts Manufacturing Gain as Automakers Strengthen R&D Spending

Automotive R&D Spending in US$ Billion for 2020, 2025, and 2030

Automotive R&D Spending Breakdown by Segment: 2025

From Old School Options to Power Brakes: Car Brakes at Zenith of Automotive Safety

Car Brakes: The Evolutionary Timeline

Braking Trends in the Automotive Market

Future of Brakes - Brake Systems of the Future

Automotive Clutches: Integrated Components of Power Transmission

Dual-Clutch Transmission Holds Upper Hand over Automatic Counterpart with Powerful Performance

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Automobile Market: Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urban Sprawl

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030

Large Base of Millennials

Rising Living Standards

Select Standards

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd.

Autoliv, Inc.

BorgWarner, Inc.

Bosch Auto Parts

Brembo SpA

Clutch Auto Ltd.

Continental AG

Eaton Corporation PLC

EXEDY Corporation

F. C. C. Co., Ltd.

Marelli (Magneti Marelli CK Holdings Co., Ltd. )

NSK Ltd.

Schaeffler AG (Schaeffler Group)

Valeo Group

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

