Automotive Brakes and Clutches Global Market Report 2023: Strong Outlook for Automotive Aftermarket to Benefit Demand for Automotive Brakes and Clutches

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Brakes and Clutches - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market to Reach $38.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Brakes and Clutches estimated at US$27.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. OEM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$24.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Aftermarket segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Automotive Brakes and Clutches market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 3.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of 'zero-Covid' policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|393
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$27.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$38.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
- Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Brakes & Clutches Market
- Competitive Scenario
- Select Innovations and Advancements
- Automotive Brakes and Clutches - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Automotive Brakes & Clutches Market Enjoys Front-Seat, Thrilling Ride without Speed Breakers: Prospects & Outlook
- World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market by End-Use (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles
- Automotive Brakes & Clutches Market Moves at Full-Throttle with Dynamic Drivers, Opportunities and Restraints
- Analysis by Distribution Channel
- World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market by Distribution Channel (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for OEM, and Aftermarket
- Regional Analysis
- World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market by Region (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2022-2030: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan
- Automotive Brakes and Clutches: An Overview
- Brakes: Types, Parts, and Applications
- Understanding the Automotive Braking System
- Drum Brakes: Pros and Cons
- Hydraulic Braking Systems
- Clutch and Its Basics
- Types of Clutches
- Wet and Dry Clutch - Pros and Cons
- Clutch vs Brake: Key Differences
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Automobile Production Dynamics Influences Demand Patterns of Automotive Brakes and Clutches Market
- Car Brakes used in Modern Automobiles
- Nearshoring Trend Positions Brazil & Mexico as a Strong Production Centers for CVs
- An Inevitable Rebound in Market Prospects to Encourage Growth in Sales of Brakes and Clutches
- Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry & What's the New Normal?
- Strong Outlook for Automotive Aftermarket to Benefit Demand for Automotive Brakes and Clutches
- Robust Aftermarket Expands the Addressable Market Opportunity for Automotive Brakes and Clutches: Global Opportunity for Automotive Aftermarket (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025 and 2027
- Aging Vehicle Fleet Drives Opportunities for Automotive Brakes and Clutches in the Aftermarket
- With Several Governments Imposing 15 Years as the Retirement Age for Vehicles, the Growing Age of Vehicles is Poised to Benefit Demand for Replacements Parts
- Average Age of Light Vehicles (Car & Light Commercial Vehicles) in the US for Years 2010, 2018 and 2022E
- Average Age of Cars in the EU (2022E): Breakdown by Select Country
- Electric Vehicles Rising Demand Influence the Brake and Clutch Market
- Electronic Braking Breakthroughs Push EV Safety & Autonomous Driving Forward
- Need for Reducing Automobile Weight, Improve Fuel Efficiency, and Comply with Evolving Tailpipe Emission Regulations Drive Light Weight Material in Brakes and Clutches
- Post Pandemic, Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting Will Create Massive Interest in Innovative Lightweight Brakes and Clutches: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Bringing Down Environmental Impacts and Improving Sustainability
- How Advances in Carbon Brakes Transformed Formula 1 Landscape
- Rise in Vehicle Electronification to Drive Demand
- Technology Developments to Drive Growth
- Advancements in the Brake Technology
- Innovation in Cam Actuated Clutches
- Automotive Parts Manufacturing Gain as Automakers Strengthen R&D Spending
- Automotive R&D Spending in US$ Billion for 2020, 2025, and 2030
- Automotive R&D Spending Breakdown by Segment: 2025
- From Old School Options to Power Brakes: Car Brakes at Zenith of Automotive Safety
- Car Brakes: The Evolutionary Timeline
- Braking Trends in the Automotive Market
- Future of Brakes - Brake Systems of the Future
- Automotive Clutches: Integrated Components of Power Transmission
- Dual-Clutch Transmission Holds Upper Hand over Automatic Counterpart with Powerful Performance
- Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Automobile Market: Expanding Global Population
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
- Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
- Urban Sprawl
- World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
- Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
- Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population
- Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
- Large Base of Millennials
- Rising Living Standards
- Select Standards
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
