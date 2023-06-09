Ventilation System Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Panasonic, Daikin Industries, Carrier, Mitsubishi Electric & LG Electronics

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ventilation System Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ventilation system market reached a value of nearly $28,487.6 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $28,487.6 million in 2022 to $42,699.4 million in 2027 at a rate of 8.4%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2027 and reach $71,544.4 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, boost in construction spending, supportive government initiatives and an increase in infrastructure investment.



Going forward, a rise in concerns regarding air quality, rising urbanization and growth of residential buildings will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the ventilation system market in the future include a shortage of skilled workforce.



The ventilation system market is segmented by product into axial and centrifugal fans, recovery ventilation systems and other products. The recovery ventilation systems market was the largest segment of the ventilation system market segmented by product, accounting for 49.1% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the axial and centrifugal fans segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ventilation system market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2027.



The ventilation system market is segmented by type into wall-mount type, ceiling-mount type and cabinet-mount type. The ceiling-mount type market was the largest segment of the ventilation system market segmented by type, accounting for 48.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the ceiling-mount type segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ventilation system market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2027.



The ventilation system market is segmented by application into residential and non-residential. The non-residential market was the largest segment of the ventilation system market segmented by application, accounting for 61.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the non-residential segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the ventilation system market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2022-2027.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the ventilation system market, accounting for 47.1% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the ventilation system market will be South America and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.2% and 9.0% respectively. These will be followed by Middle East and Africa where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 8.6% and 8.5% respectively.



The ventilation system market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 26.85% of the total market in 2021. Panasonic was the largest competitor with 6.33% share of the market, followed by Daikin Industries Ltd with 4.91%, Carrier with 3.82%, Mitsubishi Electric with 3.18%, LG Electronics with 2.83%, Midea Group Co., Ltd. with 2.59%, Johnson Controls with 1.44%, Twin City Fan and Blower with 0.71%, Greenheck Fan Corporation with 0.55%, and Honeywell International Inc. with 0.50%.



The top opportunities in the ventilation system market segmented by product will arise in the recovery ventilation systems segment, which will gain $6,823.6 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the ventilation system market segmented by type will arise in the ceiling-mount type segment, which will gain $7,073.8 million of global annual sales by 2027. The top opportunities in the ventilation system market segmented by application will arise in the non-residential segment, which will gain $9,117.1 million of global annual sales by 2027. The ventilation system market size will gain the most in China at $4,180.1 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the ventilation system market include focus on company expansion, net zero emissions, partnerships and collaborations, developing innovative products, investing in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and mergers and acquisitions.



Player-adopted strategies in the ventilation system market include focus on providing comfortable and healthy indoor environments for customers through business expansions, enhancing product offering for commercial and industrial customers through strategic acquisitions and enhancing business operations through the launch of new products.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12 geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order.

The report covers the following chapters:

Introduction and Market Characteristics

Brief introduction to the segmentations covered in the market, definitions and explanations about the ventilation system market.

Key Trends

Highlights the major trends shaping the global ventilation system market. This section also highlights likely future developments in the market.

Global Market Size and Growth

Global historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and drivers and restraints that support and control the growth of the market in the historic and forecast periods.

Regional Analysis

Historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values and growth and market share comparison by region.

Market Segmentation

Contains the market values (2017-2032) and analysis for each segment by product, by type and by application in the market.

Regional Market Size and Growth

Regional market size (2022), historic (2017-2022) and forecast (2022-2027), and (2027-2032) market values, and growth and market share comparison of countries within the region. This report includes information on all the regions Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa and major countries within each region.

Competitive Landscape

Details on the competitive landscape of the market, estimated market shares and company profiles of the leading players.

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions in the market covered in the report. This section gives key financial details of mergers and acquisitions, which have shaped the market in recent years.

Market Opportunities And Strategies

Describes market opportunities and strategies based on findings of the research, with information on growth opportunities across countries, segments and strategies to be followed in those markets.

Conclusions And Recommendations

This section includes recommendations for ventilation system providers in terms of product/service offerings geographic expansion, marketing strategies and target groups.

Appendix

This section includes details on the NAICS codes covered, abbreviations and currencies codes used in this report.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $28487.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $71544.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Panasonic

Daikin Industries Ltd

Carrier

Mitsubishi Electric

LG Electronics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqfhij

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment