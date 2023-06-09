Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Report 2022-2032: Rise in Stem Cell Clinical Trials Bodes Well for Growth

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Report 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Report 2022-2032: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for the new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics.
It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.
Rise in Stem Cell Clinical Trials
Recent years have seen a significant expansion in both stem cell research and the clinical use of these promising cells. The National Institute for Health (NIH) database reported a total of 374 registered clinical trials of which unknown status were not considered. It shows that there has been 3 times expansion in the total number of clinical trials conducted since 2011.Clinical experiments using stem cells have changed the course of the developing field in recent years.
While many teams continue to develop and broaden the role of bone marrow and cord blood stem cells for their cutting-edge applications in immune and blood disorders, many others are seeking to expand the applications of the various stem cell types found in bone marrow and cord blood, particularly mesenchymal stem cells, to uses beyond those that could be resolved by replacing cells in their own lineage.
Other adult stem cell types, particularly brain stem cells, are being used more frequently by research teams to treat disorders where either in-lineage cell replacement or extracellular factors may have a positive impact.
The majority of MSC trials are with allogenic cells and these trials are being conducted globally with largest activity witnessed in U.S., Europe and China. However, despite increase in clinical trials and significant investments being made for conducting these trials the commercialization of these trials have been slow and is a matter of concern for all the shareholders of this industry
What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?
- How is the stem cell technologies and applications market evolving?
- What is driving and restraining the stem cell technologies and applications market?
- How will each stem cell technologies and applications submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?
- How will the market shares for each stem cell technologies and applications submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?
- What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?
- Will leading stem cell technologies and applications markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?
- How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?
- Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
- What are the stem cell technologies and applications projects for these leading companies?
- How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2032? What are the implications of stem cell technologies and applications projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?
- Is there a greater need for product commercialization to further scale the stem cell technologies and applications market?
- Where are the stem cell technologies and applications market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
- What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?
- What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?
Segments Covered in the Report
Market Segment by Type
- Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy
- Autologous Stem Cell Therapy
Market Segment by Cell Source
- Adipose tissue-derived MSCs
- Bone marrow-derived MSCs
- Placental/umbilical cord-derived MSCs
Market Segment by Product
- Adult Stem Cells
- Human Embryonic Stem Cells
- Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells
- Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells
Market Segment by Technology
- Cell Acquisition
- Cell Production
- Cryopreservation
- Expansion & Sub-Culture
- Other Technology
Market Segment by Application
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular Diseases
- Neurological Disorders
- Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases
- Musculoskeletal Disorders
- Other Applications
In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of companies' operations.
Leading companies and the potential for market growth
- Athersys, Inc.
- Biorestorative Therapies, Inc.
- BrainStorm Cell Limited
- Cellaion SA
- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.
- Cynata Therapeutics Limited
- Gamida Cell Ltd.
- Kangstem Biotech Co., Ltd.
- Mesoblast Limited
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
- StemCell Technologies Inc.
- Vericel Corporation
- ViaCyte, Inc.
Overall world revenue for Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$9,922 million in 2022, this work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. this work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Overview
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis by Type
5 Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis by Cell Source
6 Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis by Product
7 Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis by Technology
8 Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis by Application
9 Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis by Region
10 North America Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis
11 Europe Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis
12 Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis
13 Latin America Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis
14 Middle-East & Africa Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
16 Company Profiles
17 Conclusion and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- ANGUS Chemical Company
- Axol Biosciences Ltd.
- BD Biosciences
- Beckman Coulter Inc
- Bio-Techne Corporation
- Brainstorm Cell Limited.
- CellGenix GmbH
- Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.
- Corning Incorporated
- Creative Biolabs, Inc.
- Cynata Therapeutics Limited
- Cytiva
- Danaher Corporation
- Eppendorf AG
- FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation
- FyoniBio GmbH
- Gamida Cell
- HiMedia Laboratories
- Kangstem Biotech
- Life Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd.
- Miltenyi Biotec
- MP BIOMEDICALS
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc.
- R&D Systems, Inc.
- REPROCELL Inc.
- RoosterBio, Inc.
- Sartorius AG
- ScienCell Research Laboratories
- StemCell Technologies Inc.
- Takara Bio USA, Inc.
- Titan Biotech Ltd.
- Vericel Corporation
- Viacyte, Inc.
