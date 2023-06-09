Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Report 2022-2032: Rise in Stem Cell Clinical Trials Bodes Well for Growth

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Report 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rise in Stem Cell Clinical Trials



Recent years have seen a significant expansion in both stem cell research and the clinical use of these promising cells. The National Institute for Health (NIH) database reported a total of 374 registered clinical trials of which unknown status were not considered. It shows that there has been 3 times expansion in the total number of clinical trials conducted since 2011.Clinical experiments using stem cells have changed the course of the developing field in recent years.

While many teams continue to develop and broaden the role of bone marrow and cord blood stem cells for their cutting-edge applications in immune and blood disorders, many others are seeking to expand the applications of the various stem cell types found in bone marrow and cord blood, particularly mesenchymal stem cells, to uses beyond those that could be resolved by replacing cells in their own lineage.

Other adult stem cell types, particularly brain stem cells, are being used more frequently by research teams to treat disorders where either in-lineage cell replacement or extracellular factors may have a positive impact.

The majority of MSC trials are with allogenic cells and these trials are being conducted globally with largest activity witnessed in U.S., Europe and China. However, despite increase in clinical trials and significant investments being made for conducting these trials the commercialization of these trials have been slow and is a matter of concern for all the shareholders of this industry



Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Type

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Market Segment by Cell Source

Adipose tissue-derived MSCs

Bone marrow-derived MSCs

Placental/umbilical cord-derived MSCs

Market Segment by Product

Adult Stem Cells

Human Embryonic Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Very Small Embryonic Like Stem Cells

Market Segment by Technology

Cell Acquisition

Cell Production

Cryopreservation

Expansion & Sub-Culture

Other Technology

Market Segment by Application

Cancer

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Diseases

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Other Applications

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

South Africa

UAE

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market, 2022 to 2032, with a focus on this segment of companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Athersys, Inc.

Biorestorative Therapies, Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Limited

Cellaion SA

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc.

Cynata Therapeutics Limited

Gamida Cell Ltd.

Kangstem Biotech Co., Ltd.

Mesoblast Limited

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.

StemCell Technologies Inc.

Vericel Corporation

ViaCyte, Inc.

Overall world revenue for Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$9,922 million in 2022, this work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. this work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis by Cell Source



6 Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis by Product



7 Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis by Technology



8 Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis by Application



9 Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis by Region



10 North America Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis



11 Europe Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis

12 Asia-Pacific Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis



13 Latin America Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis



14 Middle-East & Africa Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Conclusion and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

