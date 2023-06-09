Medical Imaging Global Market Report 2022-2032: Advancements in Medical Imaging Technology Bolster Growth

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Imaging Market Report 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Incremental Innovation in the Field of Medical Imaging Technology



Advancements in medical imaging equipment's and high-resolution technologies help in early diagnosis of underlying disease. It enables physicians to initiate quick treatment to the patient ailments thus saving on the overall medical cost to the patient. Major industry players are planning to prioritize the development of patient-centric imaging and radiology devices.

For instance, Novel augmented reality technologies such as EchoPixel True 3D, enable surgeons to view tissues and structures in 3D using MRI or CT scan images. These MRI images can be examined with a VR headset or 3D glasses for better patient care and management. Technological developments in imaging systems coupled with their increasing demand in disease diagnosis will positively impact the market growth.



Rising Cost of Medical Imaging Devices



Continuous development and launch of advanced imaging devices is the prime reason that escalates the cost of device. High cost of devices increases the disease diagnostic cost for the patients thereby increasing the overall expenditure on healthcare. Growing costs of imaging devices such as MRI and CT scanners render them unaffordable to small healthcare institutions.



Furthermore, the high maintenance cost and servicing of such devices increase the overall cost of the service to the patients. For maximum performance, the equipment must be kept in an extremely specific, sanitary, and temperature-controlled environment. These expenses are frequently passed on to patients. Majority of imaging devices such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), and MRI machine require considerable capital investment. Thus, high costs associated with advanced imaging devices and procedures will impede the market growth during the forecast period.



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the Medical Imaging market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the Medical Imaging Market?

How will each Medical Imaging submarket grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2032?

How will the market shares for each Medical Imaging submarket develop from 2022 to 2032?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2032?

Will leading Medical Imaging Markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2032 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2032?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the medical imaging technology development projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2022 and 2032? What are the implications of medical imaging technology development projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the Medical Imaging Market?

Where is the Medical Imaging Market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Segments Covered in the Report

Product

X-Ray devices

Analog

Digital

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

2D

3D

Others

Computed Tomography

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

MEA

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Carestream Health Inc.

Canon Medical System Corporation (Canon Inc.)

ESAOTE SPA

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hologic Inc.

Konica Minolta, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

Overall world revenue for Medical Imaging Market, 2022 to 2032 in terms of value the market will surpass US$40 billion in 2022, this work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2032. this work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driving Factors

3.2.1.1 Advancements in Medical Imaging Technology

3.2.1.2 Increasing Disease Burden of Growing Geriatric Population Base

3.2.1.3 Emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Radiology

3.2.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.2.2.1 High cost of Imaging Devices

3.2.2.2 Frequent Amendments in Reimbursement Policies

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Higher Demand for Imaging Modalities Such as MRI Systems and CT Scanners for Accurate Diagnosis

3.2.3.2 Increasing number of diagnostic centres with advanced imaging modalities

3.3 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.3 Competitive Rivalry

3.4.4 Threat from Substitutes

3.4.5 Threat of New Entrants

3.5 PEST Analysis



4 Medical Imaging Market Analysis by Product



5 Medical Imaging Market Analysis by End-user



6 Medical Imaging Market Analysis by Region



7 North America Medical Imaging Market Analysis



8 Europe Medical Imaging Market Analysis



9 Asia Pacific Medical Imaging Market Analysis



10 Latin America Medical Imaging Market Analysis



11 MEA Medical Imaging Market Analysis



12 Company Profiles



13 Conclusion and Recommendations



