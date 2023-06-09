The global hygienic pumps and valves market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.3 billion in 2023 to USD 2.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.7%

New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hygienic Pumps and Valves Market by Valve Type, Operation Mode, Material Type, Function, Hygiene Class, End-user Industry- Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06177669/?utm_source=GNW



" Double-seat valves segment is projected to hold significant share during the forecast period"

Double-seat valves are bottom- and top-guided valves designed to handle the simultaneous flow of two different liquids or fluids through the same valve without the risk of cross-contamination at a critical pipeline junction.These valves comprise two seals and two plugs, which are used to separate the flow of liquids and prevent cross-contamination.



In these valves, the pressure acts upward in one plug and downward in another, due to which the force is balanced.The space between the seals forms a leakage chamber in every working condition at atmospheric pressure.



Double-seat valves have a unique characteristic of handling the flow of two fluids passing through the identical valves without the risk of cross-contamination, which makes them distinct from other types of hygienic valves. These valves provide exceptional operation, high customizability, and enhanced cleanability to help meet the high hygiene requirement in various industrial processes.



"Pharmaceutical end-user industry to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"

The pharmaceutical industry makes significant contributions to the prosperity of any nation’s economy.The pharmaceutical industry has produced some of the most important innovations and achievements in modern medicine, with many new technologies using cellular and biomolecular processes to help improve people’s lives and the Earth’s health.



Therefore, it is necessary to ensure that the products manufactured in this industry are safe and of high quality.Companies need better control over operational excellence to align with the innovations in the industry.



Maintaining a safe, consistent, and efficient manufacturing process is essential to ensure the highest quality of products.

"The market in Europe is expected to grow at steady CAGR during the forecast period"

The hygienic pumps and valves market in Europe is segmented into countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Benelux, and the Rest of Europe.With the increasing awareness and importance of maintaining hygienic standards across these industries, The European Hygienic Engineering & Design Group (EHEDG), a global network of equipment manufacturers, processed food companies, research institutes, and public health authorities, set the EHEDG guidelines with the aim of promoting hygiene during the production, processing, and packaging of food products.



These guidelines are followed by most hygienic pumps and valves manufacturers across the globe to offer the best possible sanitary standards through their product offerings.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 42%, Tier 2 - 35%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 45%, Directors - 32%, and Others - 23%

• By Region: North America - 34%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 27%, and RoW – 9%

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), SPX FLOW, Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (UK), Flowserve Corporation (US), ITT Inc. (US), KSB SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), GEMÜ Group (Germany), and SAMSON AG (Germany) and others.



Research Coverage

This report has segmented the hygienic pumps and valves market based on pump type, component, material type, valve type, hygiene class, function, operation mode, end-user industry, and region.Based on pump type, the hygienic pumps and valves market has been segmented into centrifugal and positive displacement.



The market has been segmented based on valve type into single-seat, double-seat, butterfly, diaphragm, control, and other valves.The market has been segmented into standard, aseptic, and ultraclean based on hygiene class.



The market has been segmented based on function into shut off/ isolation, divert, sampling, and others.The market has been segmented into stainless steel, copper, and bronze based on material type.



Based on the operation mode, the market has been segmented into manual and air-actuated. Based on the end-user industry, the market has been segmented into processed food, dairy, alcoholic beverage, nonalcoholic beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other end-user industries. The study also forecasts the market size in four key regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers ( Stringent government regulations to maintain optimal hygiene standards are driving the demand for hygienic equipment, Rising demand for processed food & beverages globally, Rising pharmaceutical industry to fuel the demand for hygienic pumps and valves), restraints (Fluctuations in raw material prices), opportunities (The increasing focus of manufacturers on R&D activities to develop new and advanced pumps and valves, Growing adoption of IIoT in process industries) and challenges (Rising competition from gray market players and unorganized sector) influencing the growth of the hygienic pumps and valves market

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming products, technologies, research & development activities, funding activities, industry partnerships, and new product launches in the hygienic pumps and valves market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the hygienic pumps and valves market across regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & technologies, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the hygienic pumps and valves market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market position, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Alfa Laval (Sweden), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), and SPX FLOW, Inc. (US), among others in the hygienic pumps and valves market

Strategies: The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the hygienic pumps and valves market and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.





