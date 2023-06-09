Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market Report 2023: Featuring Airbus Group, Boeing, Hitachi, Lockheed Martin & More

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Simulation, Modelling and Virtual Training Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Modelling and Simulation Are Crucial Tools for Assisting On-The-Ground Decision-Making Processes



Military judgement can take many different shapes. It occurs across organisational levels and a variety of domains, including land, the sea, the air, space, and cyberspace. For instance, decisions about whether and when to launch a military mission inside a certain operational area are determined at the strategic level.

On an operational level, a Joint Forces Commander selects the military units that will participate in a particular operation and details the outcomes that will be sought. A maritime task force Anti-Air Warfare Commander, for instance, chooses which frigate should confront an oncoming threat at the tactical level.

Finally, it is chosen on a technical level what weapon is used and at what range to neutralise an enemy. As a result, using modelling and simulation to test various operating strategies can be safer, less expensive, and faster.

Additionally, thoroughly practising how a military operation should be conducted may not even be morally acceptable for in-field military operations. Because unforeseen consequences would have already occurred before commanders could decide to stop using the same strategies, they would be too late.



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the military simulation modelling and virtual training market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the military simulation modelling and virtual training market?

How will each military simulation modelling and virtual training submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each military simulation modelling and virtual training submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading military simulation modelling and virtual training markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What is the military simulation modelling and virtual training projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of military simulation modelling and virtual training projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the military simulation modelling and virtual training market?

Where is the military simulation modelling and virtual training market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Solution

Products

Services

Market Segment by End-User

Army Training

Airforce Training

Naval Training

Market Segment by Training Type

Live Training

Virtual Training

Constructive Training

Gaming Simulation

Other Training Type

Market Segment by Technology

Big Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Cloud Computing and Master Data Management

AR & VR

Digital Twin

Other Technology

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Airbus Group SE

AnyLogic Company

AVT Simulation Inc.

BAE System Inc.

Boeing Company

Bohemia Interactive Simulations (BISim)

CAE Inc.

Collins Aerospace

Cubic Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FAAC Incorporated

General Dynamics Corporation

Hitachi Group

InVeris Training Solution

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

L3 Harris

Leonardo SPA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering)

Textron Inc.

Thales Group

Overall world revenue for Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$17,036 million in 2023, this work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. this work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Premium Insights



4 Market Overview



5 Global Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market Analysis by Solution



6 Global Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market Analysis by End-User



7 Global Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market Analysis by Training Type



8 Global Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market Analysis by Technology



9 Global Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market Analysis by Region



10 North America Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market Analysis



11 Europe Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market Analysis



12 Asia-Pacific Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market Analysis



13 Middle East & Africa Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market Analysis



14 Latin America Military Simulation Modelling and Virtual Training Market Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape



16 Company Profiles



17 Conclusion and Recommendations



