Autoinjectors Market by Usage, Technology, Therapy, Route of administration, Volume, End User - Global Forecast to 2028

The key factors driving the growth of the autoinjectors market are the increasing availability of generic versions of autoinjectors and advantages offered by autoinjectors in emergency medical care is expected to propel the growth of the market. However, alternative modes of drug delivery such as oral, nasal, and topical among others are expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent.

The autoinjectors market has been segmented based on technology, usage, route of administration, volume, therapy area, end user and region.



By technology, the manual autoinjectors segment accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market

Based on technology, the autoinjectors market is categorized into manual, and automatic.The manual autoinjectors segment dominated the market in 2022, owing to the advantages that they offer.



These include greater patient control, ease of use, improved safety and accuracy among others.Manual autoinjectors allow patinets and caregivers to administer the medication only when they are ready.



This allows for more safe and accurate administration of medication dose.

• By end user, the home care settings segment accounted for the largest share in the autoinjectors market



Based on end user, the autoinjectors market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory care settings.In 2022, the home care settings segment accounted for a largest share of the autoinjectors market.



Growth in this market segment can be attributed to relatively lower costs incurred for home care therapies than for treatments in hospitals and the ease of self-administration of drugs using autoinjectors.



North America: the largest share of the autoinjectors market

North America accounted for the largest share of the autoinjectors market.The large share of the North America region can be attributed to high awareness and adoption of self-administration of medication.



Moreover, favorable reimbursements for autoinjectors has contributed to the growth of the market.Developed countries like the US and Canada have been observed to havehigher awareness and thus, adoption of self-administration drug delivery.



This is supported by the favorable reimbursements offered by the government, insurance entities among others in the region.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the autoinjectors market.



The Asia Pacific autoinjectors market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.This is attributed to the continuously growing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries offering generic versions of autoinjectors and growing number of approvals for autoinjector products in the region.



Besides, the region has presence of large number of geratric population and a high prevalence of chronic disease including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Therefore, the adoption of self-administration of medication is expected to increasing owing to the high frequency of these medications.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

• By Designation: Managers - 45%, Directors- 30%, and Executives - 25%

• By Country: North America- 40%, Europe- 25%, Asia Pacific- 20%, Latin America- 10%, and Middle East & Africa- 5%



Prominent Players

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US)

• Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland)

• sSHL Medical (Switzerland)

• West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US)

• Recipharm AB (Sweden)

• Haselmeier GmbH (Germany)

• Owen Mumford Ltd. (UK)

• Gerresheimer AG (Germany)

• Phillips-Medisize, LLC (US)

• Oval Medical Technologies Ltd. (UK)

• Kaleo, Inc. (US), Solteam Incorporation Co., Ltd. (China)

• Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (E3D) (Israel)

• Crossject (France)

• Johnson MedTech, LLC. (US), Antares Pharma, Inc. (US)

• Jabil, Inc. (US)

• Congruence Medical Solutions LLC (US)

• AbbVie Inc. (US)

• Amgen Inc. (US)

• Eli Lilly and Company (US)

• Novartis AG (Switzerland)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Viatris Inc. (US)

• Biogen (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the autoinjectors market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as the usage (reusable and disposable), technology (manual and automatic), route of administration (intramuscular and subcutaneous), therapy area (rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, anaphylaxis, diabetes, and other therapy areas), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa).



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall autoinjectors market and its segments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provide insights on the following pointers

• Analysis of key drivers (the benefits of autoinjectors in emergency medical care, growth in the number of regulatory approvals, availability of generic versions of autoinjectors, government support and favorable reimbursements, and the growing adoption of self-administration), restraints (alternative drug delivery modes and needle phobia), opportunities (patent expiry of biologics and the increasing shift of therapy to home settings), and challenges (development of autoinjectors for multiple drug viscosities) influencing the growth of the autoinjectors market.

• Product Development/ Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and new product launches in the autoinjectors market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets- the report analyses the autoinjectors market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the autoinjectors market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Ypsomed Holding AG, SHL Medical among others in the autoinjectors devices market.

