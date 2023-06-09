Surgical Robots Global Market Report 2023-2033: Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries Boosts Growth

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surgical Robots Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Surgical Robots Market Report 2023-2033: This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics.

It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries



Surgical robots have made significant advances in recent years, making it easier for physicians to perform minimally invasive procedures. This, in turn, has led to an increase in demand for surgical robots, driving the market growth. The advancements in robotics and computer technologies have paved the way for the development of new and improved surgical robots, making surgeries more accurate and efficient. This has fuelled the growth of the surgical robot market.

However, one major challenge facing the surgical robot market is the high cost of the systems, which can make them inaccessible for many healthcare providers. However, the market is expected to become more accessible as technology advances and costs decrease.



Segments Covered in the Report

Components

Robotic Systems

Instruments and Accessories

Services

Services

Onsite Training Services

After Sales Services

Pre-Installation Consulting Services

Ancillary Services

Application

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Neurosurgery

Orthopaedic Surgery

Other Applications

End-users

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Hospitals

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Surgical Robots Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Accuray, Inc.

Asensus Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medrobotics Corporation

Medtronic plc

Renishaw

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Think Surgical, Inc.

Titan Medical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

Overall world revenue for Surgical Robots Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$9 billion in 2023, this work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. this work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driving Factors

3.2.1.1 Increasing Volume of Surgical Procedures and Growing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgical Procedures

3.2.1.2 High Precision and Accuracy Compared to Conventional Procedures

3.2.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.2.2.1 Safety Concerns Associated with the Use of Surgical Robots

3.2.2.2 High Initial and Maintenance Costs of the Equipment

3.2.3 Market Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Development Potential of Surgical Robots

3.2.3.2 Success of Telesurgical Method



4 Surgical Robots Market Analysis by End-user



5 Surgical Robots Market Analysis by Components



6 Surgical Robots Market Analysis by Services



7 Surgical Robots Market Analysis by Application



8 Surgical Robots Market Analysis by Region



9 North America Surgical Robots Market Analysis



10 Europe Surgical Robots Market Analysis



11 Asia-Pacific Surgical Robots Market Analysis



12 Latin America Surgical Robots Market Analysis



13 Middle East & Africa Surgical Robots Market Analysis

14 Company Profiles



15 Conclusion and Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Accuray, Inc.

Asensus Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Medrobotics Corporation

Medtronic plc

Renishaw

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corporation

Think Surgical, Inc.

Titan Medical Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

A&E Medical Corporation

Accuray Incorporated

Affera, Inc.

BioIntelliSense

CathWorks

Curexo, Inc.

Engage Surgical

GYS Tech, LLC

Limbus AI Inc.

Orpheus Medical

OrthoSensor, Inc.

Rods&Cones

Total Joint Orthopedics (TJO)

Vocera Communications, Inc.

Wright Medical Group N.V.

American College of Surgeons (ACS)

American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS)

Asia-Pacific Association of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (APAGE)

Association for Surgical Education (ASE)

Endoscopic and Laparoscopic Surgeons of Asia (ELSA)

European Association for Endoscopic Surgery (EAES)

European Society of Surgical Oncology (ESSO)

International Association of Robotic Colorectal Surgery (IARCS)

International Society for Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery (ISMISS)

International Society for Computer Aided Surgery (ISCAS)

International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty (ISTA)

International Society of Arthroscopy, Knee Surgery and Orthopaedic Sports Medicine (ISAKOS)

International Society of Cardiac Surgery (ISCOS)

International Society of Gynecological Endoscopy (ISGE)

International Society of Laparoscopic Surgeons (ISLS)

International Society of Minimally Invasive Cardiothoracic Surgery (ISMICS)

International Society of Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology (SICOT)

Robotic Surgery Association (RSA)

Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES)

Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons (SLS)

