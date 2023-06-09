The Aerostructures market is projected to grow from USD 61.0 billion in 2023 to USD 84.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aerostructures Market by Material, Component, End User, Aircraft Type, Region – Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05038692/?utm_source=GNW





Flight Control Surfaces: The second largest share in component segment in the aerostructures market in 2023.

The flight control surfaces segment is projected to have the second largest share in 2023.The increased use of composite materials to reduce fatigue of flight control surfaces to increase efficiency is driving the growth of this market segment.



The need to improve aerodynamics and increasing advanced manufacturing techniques are also influencing the growth of the flight control surfaces.



Military Aviation: The second largest share in aircraft type segment in the aerostructures market in 2023.

The military aviation segment is projected to have the second largest share in 2023.The increasing modernization programs for military aircrafts, Increasing investments in military are driving the growth of military aviation segment.



Increasing procurement of military aircraft and military helicopters are also influencing the growth of this segment.



The European region is estimated to have the second largest share in the aerostructures market in 2023.

Europe is estimated to account for the second largest share in the aerostructures in 2023.The European region for this study comprises of France, UK, Russia, Germany, Italy, and Rest of Europe.



Increasing investment in R&D, growing adoption of unmanned aircraft and continuous R &D focus on advanced aircraft is projected to drive the growth of the aerostructures market.



The break-up of the profiles of primary participants in the aerostructures market is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 49%; Tier 2 - 37%; and Tier 3 - 14%

• By Designation: C Level Executives - 55%; Directors - 27%; and Others - 18%

• By Region: North America - 32%; Europe - 32%; Asia Pacific - 16%; Latin America - 10%; Middle East – 5%; Africa – 5%

Major Players in the aerostructures market are Triumph Group (US), Latecoere (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Airbus SE (Netherlands) and Elbit Systems (Israel)



Research Coverage

The market study covers the Aerostructures market across various segments and subsegments.It aims at estimating the size and growth potential of this market across different segments based on component, material, aircraft type, end user and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments undertaken by them, and key market strategies adopted by them.

This report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aerostructures market and its subsegments. The report covers the entire ecosystem of the aerostructures industry and will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Preference for efficient and sustainable aerostructures; Technological advancements with aerostructures; Increased adoption of composite materials), restraints (Obstacles associated with recycling composite materials; High capital investment), opportunities (Expansion of MRO services; High demand for UAVs; Decline in cost of composite materials), and challenges (Supply chain constraints and high shipping costs; regulatory compliance; Lack of skilled labor; Increased competition in aerostructures market) influencing the growth of the aerostructures market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the aerostructures market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the aerostructures market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aerostructures market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players like Triumph Group (US), Latecoere (France), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Japan) and Saab AB (Sweden) among others in the aerostructures market

