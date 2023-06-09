Silicon Reclaim Wafers Global Market Report 2023: Rising Volumes of E-Waste Sharpens the Focus on Silicon Wafer Recycling

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Silicon Reclaim Wafers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicon Reclaim Wafers estimated at US$606.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.300mm Wafer Diameter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$762.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 200mm Wafer Diameter segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The Asia-Pacific Market is Estimated at $207.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR
The Silicon Reclaim Wafers market in the Asia-Pacific is estimated at US$207.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.0% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- With the Electronics Industry Hurting, Upstream Companies in Semiconductor Manufacturing Feel the Pain: Global Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products in 1Q2020 (In Million Units) Jan Vs Mar 1Q 2020 Estimates
- An Introduction to Silicon Reclaim Wafer
- Common Reclaim Procedures
- Silicon Reclaim Process Flow
- Silicon Wafers Market: A Primer
- Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market: Prospects & Outlook
- Competition
- Recent Market Activity
- Silicon Reclaim Wafers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Foundry Utilization Levels Influence Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafer
- Global Monthly Installed Capacity of IC Wafer (300 mm-equivalent): Breakdown (in %) by Region/Country for 2017-2019
- Global Monthly Installed Capacity of IC Wafer (200 mm-equivalent) in K w/m by Region/Country for 2019
- Global Annual Installed Manufacturing Capacity of 200 mm Equivalent IC Wafers (in Millions of Wafers per Day) for 2011-2019
- Environmental Benefits Support Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafers
- Growing Cost Pressures in the Semiconductor Industry
- Prices of Reclaimed Wafer Driven by Supply-Demand Balance in Prime Wafers Market
- Reclaimed Silicon Wafers Find Use as Test Wafers
- Rising Volumes of E-Waste Sharpens the Focus on Silicon Wafer Recycling
- Global E-Waste Generated in Million Tons for the Years 2010-2020E
- Global E-Waste Generated by Category (in %): 2020E
- Solar-Grade Silicon Drives Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafer
- Global Cumulative Solar PV Installations in GW (2016-2022)
- Impact of COVID-19 on Solar PV Market
- Solar PV Installed Capacity (in GW) in China for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020
- Transition to Large Diameter Silicon Wafers to Benefit Demand for Reclaimed Test/Monitor Wafers
- Rise of Gallium Arsenide Chips to Challenge Silicon & Reclaimed Silicon Chips
- Automobile Automation Encourages Demand for Silicon Wafers
- Demand for Silicon Wafer in Car Infotainment and Connectivity by Wafer Size (in %)
- Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
- Technology Developments Spur Reclamation Yields
- ATMI's RegenSiT: The Pioneering Improvement in Reclamation Technology
- IBM Pioneers Recycling of Scrap Silicon Wafers for Solar Power
- RS Technologies' Metal Film Removal Technology
- Micro-Abrasive Blasting Facilitates Reclaiming of Silicon Wafers
- Key Market Challenges Impeding Growth
- New Wafer Materials and Low Yields
- Large Wafer Sizes
- Wear and Tear
- Disposal of Chemical Waste
- Limits Innovation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Entegris, Inc.
- Sumco Corporation
- Polishing Corporation of America
- Siegert Wafer GmbH
- Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.
- Shinryo Corporation
- Wafer World Inc.
