Silicon Reclaim Wafers Global Market Report 2023: Rising Volumes of E-Waste Sharpens the Focus on Silicon Wafer Recycling

Global Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Silicon Reclaim Wafers estimated at US$606.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.300mm Wafer Diameter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.8% CAGR and reach US$762.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the 200mm Wafer Diameter segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Asia-Pacific Market is Estimated at $207.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.3% CAGR



The Silicon Reclaim Wafers market in the Asia-Pacific is estimated at US$207.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$60.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.0% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 234 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $606.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

With the Electronics Industry Hurting, Upstream Companies in Semiconductor Manufacturing Feel the Pain: Global Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products in 1Q2020 (In Million Units) Jan Vs Mar 1Q 2020 Estimates

An Introduction to Silicon Reclaim Wafer

Common Reclaim Procedures

Silicon Reclaim Process Flow

Silicon Wafers Market: A Primer

Silicon Reclaim Wafers Market: Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Silicon Reclaim Wafers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Foundry Utilization Levels Influence Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafer

Global Monthly Installed Capacity of IC Wafer (300 mm-equivalent): Breakdown (in %) by Region/Country for 2017-2019

Global Monthly Installed Capacity of IC Wafer (200 mm-equivalent) in K w/m by Region/Country for 2019

Global Annual Installed Manufacturing Capacity of 200 mm Equivalent IC Wafers (in Millions of Wafers per Day) for 2011-2019

Environmental Benefits Support Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafers

Growing Cost Pressures in the Semiconductor Industry

Prices of Reclaimed Wafer Driven by Supply-Demand Balance in Prime Wafers Market

Reclaimed Silicon Wafers Find Use as Test Wafers

Rising Volumes of E-Waste Sharpens the Focus on Silicon Wafer Recycling

Global E-Waste Generated in Million Tons for the Years 2010-2020E

Global E-Waste Generated by Category (in %): 2020E

Solar-Grade Silicon Drives Demand for Reclaimed Silicon Wafer

Global Cumulative Solar PV Installations in GW (2016-2022)

Impact of COVID-19 on Solar PV Market

Solar PV Installed Capacity (in GW) in China for the Period Q1 2019 to Q1 2020

Transition to Large Diameter Silicon Wafers to Benefit Demand for Reclaimed Test/Monitor Wafers

Rise of Gallium Arsenide Chips to Challenge Silicon & Reclaimed Silicon Chips

Automobile Automation Encourages Demand for Silicon Wafers

Demand for Silicon Wafer in Car Infotainment and Connectivity by Wafer Size (in %)

Automotive Electronics as a Percentage of Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030

Technology Developments Spur Reclamation Yields

ATMI's RegenSiT: The Pioneering Improvement in Reclamation Technology

IBM Pioneers Recycling of Scrap Silicon Wafers for Solar Power

RS Technologies' Metal Film Removal Technology

Micro-Abrasive Blasting Facilitates Reclaiming of Silicon Wafers

Key Market Challenges Impeding Growth

New Wafer Materials and Low Yields

Large Wafer Sizes

Wear and Tear

Disposal of Chemical Waste

Limits Innovation

