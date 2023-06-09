The global proteomics market size is projected to reach USD 72.9 billion by 2028 from 36.8 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 14.6%

New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Proteomics Market by Product, Reagent, Service, Application, End User - Global Forecasts to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04603861/?utm_source=GNW





The spectroscopy segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.



On the basis of instrumentation technologies, the proteomics market is broadly segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance, protein fractionation, and other technologies.The spectroscopy segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth is attributed to the factor that the technique is widely employed in protein analysis to elucidate the protein structure (size, shape, secondary, or tertiary conformations), quantification, and interactions with molecules such as ligands, solutes, or other proteins.



The biochips sub-segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.



On the basis of instrumentation technology protein microarray, the proteomics market is broadly segmented into biochips and microarray instruments.The biochips segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth is attributed to the several advantages in proteomics research, including high-throughput analysis, multiplexing, sensitivity, specificity, reduced sample requirements, and automation.



The pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028.



Based on end users, the proteomics market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, academic research laboratories, and other end users like CDMOs, and CROs.The pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies segment held a dominant share of the proteomics market, in 2022.



The large share of this segment is attributed to the growing focus of pharma giants on core activities like increasing R&D for the discovery & development of new molecules. This is one of the major factors anticipated to project market growth.



Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace.



The proteomics market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.In 2022, North America accounted for the dominant share of the proteomics market.



The dominance of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of leading players in the region coupled with the ongoing research activities of developing new targeted therapies. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as the growing awareness of personalized therapeutics, rising government initiatives for generic medicines in the region, and the emergence of new market players in the proteomics market.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 70%, and Demand Side - 30%

• By Designation (Supply Side): Managers - 45%, CXOs & Directors - 30%, Executives- 25%

• By Region: North America -40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -20%, Latin America -10%, and Middle East and Africa -5%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Waters Corporation (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• Bruker Corporation (US)

• PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

• Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

• Illumina, Inc. (US)

• Promega Corporation (US)

• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

• QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

• Charles River Laboratories (US)

• Protagene Protein Services (Germany)

• Creative Proteomics (US)

• HORIBA Corporation (Japan)

• Sengenics (Singapore)

• Biomax Informatics AG (Germany)

• WuXi NextCode (China)

• FIOS Genomics (UK)

• Genewiz (US)

• Medgenome Labs (India)

• Biognosys AG (Switzerland)

• Macrogen Inc. (South Korea)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the proteomics market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as instrumentation technologies, reagents, software & services, application, end user, and regions.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall proteomics market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Analysis of key drivers (Increasing demand for personalized medicines for clinical practices, Rising incidences of chronic diseases among geriatric population, Increased investments in research and greater adoption of proteomics in drug discovery, Technological advancements in proteomics), restraints (High costs of proteomics instruments and technologies, Lack of standardization in proteomics workflow among research groups), opportunities (High growth opportunities for proteomics research in emerging countries, Growing prominence of nano proteomics in biological processes), and challenges (Low biomarker discovery to approval ratio in proteomics research, Lack of data management/handling in proteomics research) influencing the growth of proteomics market.

• Product & Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products, and technological assessment of the proteomics market.

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the proteomics market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the proteomics market.

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product & service offerings of leading players like Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), and Waters Corporation (US) and among others in the proteomics market.

