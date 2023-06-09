Over The Top Devices And Services Global Market Report 2023: Increasing Subscription Numbers Boost 22.8% Annual Growth

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Over The Top Devices And Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global over the top devices and services market is expected to grow from $204.70 billion in 2022 to $250.11 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2%. The over the top devices and services market is expected to reach $569.11 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.8%.

The increasing number of OTT subscriptions is expected to propel the growth of the over the top devices and services market going forward. Over-the-top, or OTT, technology is a term for a method of streaming content over the internet. It is responsible for offering and making available programs used to broadcast on the cable TV provider, which customers paid for when they subscribed for it. All OTT platforms are subscription-based services that can be accessed from any internet-connected device and are frequently utilized because of their ease of use and availability of content.

For instance, in June 2022, according to U-Screen U.S.A., Inc., an US-based software company, it was predicted that OTT media revenue would amount to $210 billion by 2026. This is roughly twice the amount of revenue that was generated in 2020 ($106 billion). In the US, 67% of consumers had a pay-TV subscription in 2021, and 82% of them had a video streaming subscription, with an average of 4 subscriptions. Therefore, the increasing number of OTT subscriptions is driving the growth of the over-the-top devices and services market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the over-the-top devices and services market. Major companies operating in the over-the-top devices and services industry are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Netflix, a US-based streaming media company, launched a new 'Mystery Box' feature to help kids discover new content. It is a tool made to make it easier for kids to find new movies and TV shows. This new feature aims to make getting new recommendations for youngsters more amusing and interesting. The new feature, according to the firm, will give kids a personalized experience that will let them find their next favorite movie or television show or even reconnect with a well-known character.



In July 2022, Synamedia Ltd., a UK-based video software vendor, acquired Quortex People Ltd. for an undisclosed sum. With this acquisition, Synamedia will expand its cloud video network capabilities supplementing its VIVID Workflow as-a-Service (WaaS) with a set of new solutions for OTT video processing, disaster recovery, long-tail content processing for major service providers, and live events. Quortex is a France-based company that creates an AI-powered video streaming service..



North America was the largest region in the over the top devices and services market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in over-the-top devices and services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the over-the-top devices and services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Markets Covered:



1) By Content: VoIP; Text And Images; Video

2) By Revenue Source: Advertising video on demand (AVOD); Subscription video on demand (SVOD); Transactional based video on demand(TVOD)

3) By Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud

4) By Streaming Platform: Mobile Devices; Computers; Smart TVs and Set Tops; Gaming Consoles



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 275 Forecast Period 2023 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $250.11 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $569.11 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.8% Regions Covered Global

