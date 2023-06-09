Online Lottery Global Market Report 2023: Evolving Role of Cryptocurrency Encourages Market Uptake

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Online Lottery - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Online Lottery Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Online Lottery estimated at US$15.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Online Draw-based Lottery Games, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$15.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Online Sports Lotteries segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.3 Billion, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
The Online Lottery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2022. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Europe and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.2% and 7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 138 Featured)-
- 888 Holdings PLC
- Churchill Downs, Inc.
- Bet365 Group
- Camelot Group
- 24Lottos (Maxton Ltd. )
- AB Svenska Spel
- 1xbet (Exinvest Limited)
- 500. com Ltd.
- Berjaya Corp Bhd
- California State Lottery
- China Sports Lottery (Lottery. hk)
- Annexio Limited
- Arizona Lottery
- Compania Nationala Loteria Romana
- Colorado Lottery
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|383
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$15.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$29.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession; Living with COVID-19, the New Normal
- Stagflation and Risk of Recession: New Challenges Emerge for the Global Market in 2022 & 2023
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- COVID-19 Impact on Global Lottery Industry
- Effect of the Pandemic Lockdown on Online Lottery Market
- Massachusetts Lottery Faces Risk of Becoming Obsolete Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
- Competitive Scenario
- Online Lottery - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Overview of the Global Market for Online Lottery
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook: Online Lottery Market Gets Lucky & Looks Forward to Incredible Growth
- World Online Lottery Market by Segment (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Online Draw-Based Lottery Games, Online Sports Lotteries, Online Instant Lottery Games, and Other Types
- Global Online Lottery Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Online Lottery: Gut Punch for Some & Perfect Heaven for Revenue Support for Others
- Rising Significance of Online Lottery in the US
- Drivers Helping Online Lottery Market Step Up to Solid Game
- Key Concerns and Challenges
- Adverse Public Opinion about Gambling: A Major Issue Affecting Lottery Industry Prospects
- Analysis by Platform Type
- World Online Lottery Market by Platform Type (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Desktop-based, and Mobile
- Regional Analysis: Europe Enjoys Frontline Position in Global Online Lottery Market
- World Online Lottery Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions
- Global Online Lottery Market: Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA and Canada
- Online Lottery Gains Ground in the US amid the Pandemic
- Sales of Michigan iLottery Products Surge in Michigan
- Probable Ban on Online Lottery in Florida
- The Indian Lottery Market: A Perspective
- Gambling Industry: A Prelude
- Global Number of Gamblers (In Million) for the Years 2005, 2010, 2015, 2020, and 2025
- Online Gambling Market in EU by Type of Gambling Activity: 2021E
- Lottery: A Key Segment of Gambling Industry
- The Basics of Online Lotteries
- Types of Online Lottery Games
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Online Lottery
- Selecting an Online Lottery Site: Factors to Consider
- Online Lottery Business: Good Prospect for Investors
- An Insight into Custom Built and Online Lottery Software
- Recent Market Activity
- Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Ongoing Trends in the Lottery Industry
- Online Lottery: Riding High on the Top of Innovation
- Advantages of Online Lottery: Galvanizing Massive Demand
- Online Lottery Emerges as Favorite Gambling Pastime with Lure of Big Jackpots
- Positive Aspects of Legalized Gambling Enthuse Online Lottery Market
- Market Prospects Strongly Influenced by Gambling Industry Trends
- Gambling Apps Contribute to the Rising Popularity of Online Lottery
- Evolving Role of Cryptocurrency Encourages Market Uptake
- Widespread Availability of High-Speed Internet Stirs Market Growth
- World Internet Penetration Rate (in %) by Geographic Region: 2021
- Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone Apps by Type
- Global Mobile Internet Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for by Data Service Category Mobile Internet Category Revenue Composition (in %)
- 5G to be Instrumental in the Growth of Online Lottery
- Global 5G Subscriptions (In Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Percentage of Mobile Connections (excluding licensed cellular IoT) by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G: 2019 Vs 2025
- Percentage 5G Adoption by Region in 2025
- Smartphone Emerges as Popular Option for Participation in Online Lottery
- Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
- Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2021
- World Tablet PCs Market: Breakdown of Annual Volume Sales (in Million Units) for the Years 2013, 2018 & 2019
- Increased Emphasis on Digitalization Augurs Well
- Blockchain Empowers Decentralized & Transparent Operations
- Big Data Steps In to Augment Online Lottery Operations
- IoT Emerges as a Reliable Tool to Transform Online Lottery Market
- Virtual Reality Seeks Role in Online Lottery Domain
- Issues & Challenges
- Regulatory Emphasis on Online Gambling Cripples Momentum
- Gambling Laws in Select Countries
- Nation-Wide Bans Discourage Global Expansion
- Cyberattacks: Red Hot Button Issue
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ipmb0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment