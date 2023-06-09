Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Global Market Report 2023: Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies Facilitate Independent Living

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market to Reach $82 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology estimated at US$25.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$82 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Communication Aids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.8% CAGR and reach US$30.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Mobility Assistance segment is readjusted to a revised 16.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.5% CAGR



The Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 18.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.9% and 15.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 376 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $26.81 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $82 Billion Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Telecare: The Amalgamation of Technology and Health Care

Pandemic Compels Senior Care Facilities to Use Modern Technologies for Offering Better Care

An Introduction to Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology

Global Market Outlook

Rise in Geriatric & Disabled Population Fuels Need for Assistive Technologies

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries for 2020E

Recent Market Activity

Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Assistive Technologies Emerge for the Elderly Population

Sustained Advancements in Assistive Technologies & Focus on R&D Efforts to Boost Adoption

Silver Tsunami Paves Way for a Spate of Innovations in Senior Care

Select Innovations in Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technologies

Senior-Friendly mHealth and Telehealth Technologies Facilitate Independent Living

Digital Inclusion of Elderly and Disabled: Critical for Success of Assistive Living Technologies

IoT Solutions to Improve Senior Care and Help Seniors Community Live Independent Life

World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Rising Incidence of Physical Disabilities: A Grim Reality Driving Significance of Assistive Living Technologies

Percentage of Population with Disabilities by Age Group

A Review of Select Assistive Technologies for the Disabled

Increasing Incidence of Musculoskeletal Disorders and Chronic Medical Conditions Propels Market Growth

Osteoarthritis & Osteoporosis: Major Health Conditions Affecting Mobility in the Elderly

Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for 2012 and 2022P

% of Women Affected by Osteoporosis

Obesity & Lifestyle Diseases Limit Mobility

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

Shift towards Home Healthcare Augurs Well for the Market

As Hearing Impairment Emerges as a Major Disability Especially among Elderly, Hearing Devices Provide Aid in Maintaining Independent Lifestyles

Number of People with Disabling Hearing Loss Worldwide in Million for the Years 2015 to 2050

Personal Mobility Devices: Need for Mobility Drives Market Growth

Global Personal Mobility Devices Market Breakdown (in %) by Product Type: 2020E

Favorable Trends in the Personal Mobility Devices Market Strengthen Market Prospects

Wheelchairs: Meeting Mobility Needs of the Elderly & Disabled for Personal, Social, and Professional Fulfillment

Global Wheelchairs Market Breakdown by Region/Country (in %): 2019

Powered Wheelchairs: Superior Attributes over Manual Wheelchairs Drive Demand

High-tech Wheelchairs for Spinal Cord Injury Patients

Stair Lifts: Enabling Easy Movement for Immobile Individuals

Design Modifications and Infrastructure Development in Care Facilities & Residences Propels Market

Rising Incidence of Cognitive Impairment Issues Drive Focus onto Assistive Speech Technology

Progressive Mobility: A Growing Area of Focus in Bed Design

Government Efforts to Improve Healthcare Infrastructure and Favorable Insurance Schemes Support Market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP by Region for 2019

Challenges Confronting Disabled and Elderly Assistive Technology Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



