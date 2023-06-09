New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Internet of Things Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Type, Product, Enterprise Size, Vertical, Region and Segment Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467140/?utm_source=GNW



This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global Internet of Things market, and key segments in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The global Internet of Things (IoT) market size will be valued at $925.21 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period (2022-2026). The IoT market report provides an executive-level overview of the current global IoT market, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for Internet of Things.

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the Internet of Things industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A and VF deals in the Internet of Things space.

- The detailed value chain consists of five main aspects: IoT Device layer, IoT Connectivity layer, IoT Data layer, IoT Services layer, and IoT App layer



