Outlook on the Oman Data Center Market to 2028: Increasing Demand for Migration to Cloud Platforms by Various Sectors Attracts Local and Global Cloud Service Providers

The Oman data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.60% from 2022-2028.



Key Highlights

The increasing demand for migration to cloud platforms by various sectors attracts local and global cloud service providers in the Oman data center market. For instance, Global Cloud Service operators such as AWS, Microsoft, Oracle, and Google have a presence with local operators in Oman.

In December 2022, the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) in Oman signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the launch of cloud service data centers in the country.

Regarding 5G connectivity, telecom operators like Omantel, Ooredoo, Nokia, Ericsson, and Vodafone are working towards deploying 5G technology in the country.

The government has launched its strategies, such as Vision 2040 and National Energy Strategy, which aim to generate around 30% of the electricity from renewable energy sources by 2030.

In August 2022, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, part of Oman Vision 2040, was involved in developing three smart cities in the country. The smart cities are expected to be developed in Salala, Nizwa, and Suhar in Oman.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The Oman data center market has the presence of several local and global operators, such as Equinix, Ooredoo, Datamount, Cloud Acropolis, and Oman Data Park.

The prominent growth potential of the industry has also attracted several new entrants; for instance, Gulf Data Hub is expanding its footprints across the Middle Eastern region, where the company also has two pipeline projects in Oman.

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

Muscat

Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE:

This report analyses the Oman data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.

The segmentation includes:

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Major Vendors

IT Infrastructure Providers

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

DC Pro Engineering

Direct Services

Hill International

Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Siemens

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Equinix

Ooredoo

Oman Data Park

Datamount

CloudAcropolis

New Entrants

Gulf Data Hub

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 92 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $247 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $428 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.6% Regions Covered Oman

Key Topics Covered:



1. Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers in Oman

1.1. Historical Market Scenario

1.2. 5+ Unique Data Center Properties

1.3. Data Center It Load Capacity

1.4. Data Center White Floor Area Space

1.5. Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

1.6. Cities Covered

1.6.1. Muscat

1.6.2. Other Cities

1.7. List of Upcoming Data Center Projects in Oman



2. Investment Opportunities in Oman

2.1. Microeconomic and Macroeconomic Factors in Oman

2.2. Investment Opportunities in Oman

2.3. Investment by Area

2.4. Investment by Power Capacity



3. Data Center Colocation Market in Oman

3.1. Colocation Services Market in Oman

3.2. Retail Vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

3.3. Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-Ons



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Trends

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. It Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.2. Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.3. Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

5.4. General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast



6. Tier Standard Investment

6.1. Tier I & Ii

6.2. Tier Iii

6.3. Tier Iv



7. Key Market Participants

7.1. It Infrastructure Providers

7.2. Construction Contractors

7.3. Support Infrastructure Providers

7.4. Data Center Investors

7.5. New Entrants



8. Appendix

