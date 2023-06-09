New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Buy Now Pay Later Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Spend Category, Region and Segment Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467139/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global BNPL market by spend category and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The BNPL market size will be valued at $309.2 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.5% during 2022-2026. The BNPL market report provides an executive-level overview of the BNPL market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) market.

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the BNPL market and analysis of patents, jobs, social media activities, and venture funding trends.

- It contains details of M&A deals in the BNPL space, and a timeline highlighting milestones in the development of BNPL market.

- The detailed value chain consists of three layers: Consumer device layer, BNPL layers (lending, security provider, ecommerce platform, open banking, and credit bureau), and payment processing layer.



Reasons to Buy

- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global BNPL market spend category, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in BNPL markets.

- The report highlights key spend category segments (furniture, electrical goods & home appliances, clothing & footwear, sports & fitness equipment, travel & accommodation, media & entertainment, health & beauty, food & drink, and others)

- With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in BNPL markets.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help BFSI stakeholders, service providers, and other BNPL players succeed in growing the BNPL market globally.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467139/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________