New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Computing Market Size, Share, Trends and Analysis by Infrastructure, Product/Service, Vertical, Region and Segment Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467138/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global cloud computing market, and key segments in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.



The cloud computing market size will be valued at $736.3 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% over the forecast period. The cloud computing market report provides an executive-level overview of the cloud computing market worldwide today, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2026.



Scope

- This report provides overview and service addressable market for cloud computing.

- It identifies the key trends impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

- It includes global market forecasts for the cloud computing industry and analysis of patents, company filings, and hiring trends.

- It contains details of M&A and VF deals in the cloud computing space.

- The detailed segmentation consists of IT infrastructure, product/service, vertical and region.



Reasons to Buy

- This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the global cloud computing market by channel type, business model, spend category, and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

- Accompanying Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in cloud computing markets.

- Porter’s five forces analysis: demonstrates the strength of suppliers and buyers along with market competition in the market.

- The report also highlights key IT infrastructure segments (Service, Software/Application)

- The report also highlights key product/service segments (Cloud Management Platforms, Hybrid Cloud Services, IaaS, Managed Cloud Services, PaaS, Private Cloud Services, and SaaS.

- The report also highlights key vertical segments (BFSI, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Retail, Energy, Government, Transport & Logistics, and Others)

- With more than 50 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

- The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in cloud computing markets.

- The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help BFSI stakeholders, service providers, and other cloud computing players succeed in growing the cloud computing market globally.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467138/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________