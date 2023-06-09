Athletic Tape Global Market to 2028: Increasing Athletic Population Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Athletic Tape Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global athletic tape market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% from 2022-2028.
Market Trends and Opportunities
Market players adopt business-driving strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and others, offering lucrative revenue growth opportunities.
The growing partnership among the sports authorities, clubs, franchises, and others are the potential business strategies that offer direct consumers for the vendors without investing in market and networking business strategies. In recent years the partnerships between sports authorities have opened the space for new potential market geographics and demographics.
Market Drivers
Worldwide Increasing Sport Injuries
Globally, millions of sports injuries are registered every day that require care. Athletic tapes stabilize ankles, solidify the shoulder, and support the knee, opening elbow, and weak and injured muscle.
Athletic tapes provide lightweight and external support that helps athletes remain active while recovering from injury. In sport injury types, knee injuries, swollen muscles, and sprains and strains are the major sports injuries that occur worldwide, where athletic tapes are used as a vital part of first aid to deliver emergency care.
The increasing worldwide number of sports injuries is one of the leading factors driving the athletic tape market growth. In addition, the continued growth in fitness and sports has increased minor to major injuries that demand injury prevention and management tools. In the US, only overall children who participate in any sport, around 10% of children, get any injury.
Rising Demand for Athletic Tapes in Preserving Posture and Balance
With the growing concern about sports injuries, people are taking preventive measures to avoid or tackle them, where athletic tapes play a vital role. Furthermore, the world is evolving with sports and physical fitness, resulting in minor to major sports injuries. The increasing demand for preventing injury and rehabilitation and chronic pain management required athletic tapes in posture management and balance.
Increasing Athletic Population
Worldwide professional and Olympic-level sports positively influenced the attention towards the sports and have led to an increase in the number of athletes that seem to be faster and stronger compared to the last several decades. More than one billion people worldwide are engaged in some sport, domestic to national. Such factors are projected to positively influences the growth of the athletic tape market during the forecast period.
Vendor Landscape
In the global athletic tape market, the competition among market players is significantly high in pricing strategies, product quality, material, quantity, and associated brand image.
Currently, 3M, Mueller Sports Medicine, and Nitto Denko Corporation are three leading market players that dominate the market in terms of market penetration, revenue, distribution channels, geographical presence, & brand image. These industry players compete with rapidly growing players such as KT Tape, Jaybird & Mais, SpiderTech, Johnson & Johnson, and others.
Key Company Profiles
- 3M
- Nitto Denko Corporation
- Mueller Sports Medicine
- SpiderTech
Other Prominent Vendors
- Cardinal Health
- Essity
- Healixon
- Hangzhou Gspmed Medical Appliances Co. Ltd.
- Jaybird & Mais
- KT Tape
- K-Active
- LP Supports
- Suzhou Medsport Products Co., Ltd
- Performance Health (Cramer Products Inc)
- Phiten
- Presidium Athletics LLC
- HARTMANN USA
- WUXI BEYON MEDICAL PRODUCT CO., LTD
- Scapa Group plc
Key Questions Answered:
- How big is the athletic tape market?
- What is the growth rate of the athletic tape market?
- What are the growing trends in the athletic tape industry?
- Which region holds the most significant global athletic tape market share?
- Who are the key players in the global athletic tape market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|277
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$581.1 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$943.32 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.3.1 Market Segmentation by Format
4.3.2 Market Segmentation by Type
4.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application
4.3.4 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channels
4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Premium Insights
8.1 Overview
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Market Players Adopting Business-Driving Strategies
9.2 Advances in Athletic Tapes
9.3 Upcoming Sports Competitions Offer Opportunities for Vendors
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increasing Sports Injuries Across Globe
10.2 Rising Demand for Athletic Tapes to Preserve Posture and Balance
10.3 Increasing Athletic Population
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Presence of Alternatives to Athletic Tapes
11.2 Limitations Associated With Athletic Tapes
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.1.1 Format: Segment Insights
12.1.2 Type: Segment Insights
12.1.3 Application: Segment Insights
12.1.4 Distribution Channels: Segment Insights
12.1.5 Geography: Insights
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry
13 Format
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Roll Tapes
13.3.1 Market Overview
13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.3 Market by Geography
13.4 Pre-Cut Tapes
13.4.1 Market Overview
13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.3 Market by Geography
14 Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Elastic
14.3.1 Market Overview
14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.3 Market by Geography
14.4 Non-Elastic
14.4.1 Market Overview
14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.3 Market by Geography
15 Application
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Injury Prevention
15.3.1 Market Overview
15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.3 Market by Geography
15.4 Post-Injury Management, Stabilization, & Rehabilitation
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.3 Market by Geography
15.5 Chronic Issue and Pain Management
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.3 Market by Geography
16 Distribution Channels
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Sports Stores, Sports Clubs, Franchises, & Federations
16.3.1 Market Overview
16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.3 Market by Geography
16.4 Pharmacies & Drug Stores
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.3 Market by Geography
16.5 E-Commerce
16.5.1 Market Overview
16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.3 Market by Geography
16.6 Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, & Retail Stores
16.6.1 Market Overview
16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.6.3 Market by Geography
17 Geography
18 Europe
19 North America
20 APAC
21 Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
24 Key Company Profiles
25 Other Prominent Vendors
26 Report Summary
27 Quantitative Summary
28 Appendix
