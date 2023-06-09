Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market Report 2023: Technological Advancements in TFF Systems Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tangential Flow Filtration Market by Product (Systems, Membrane Filters), Material (PES, PVDF, PTFE), Technique (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration), Application (Final Product Processing, Cell Separation), End User, Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global tangential flow filtration market is projected to USD 3.6 billion by 2028 from USD 1.9 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period.

In 2022 the systems segment accounted for the largest share of the tangential flow market

The tangential flow filtration market is segmented into systems, membrane filters, and other tff products, on the basis of products. In 2022, the systems segment dominated the market with the largest share and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during 2023-2028. Tangential filtration systems consist of automated and mechanical filtration systems. These systems provide maximum operational reliability.

Some of the benefits associated with these systems include a high retention rate, less consumption of energy, low cost, and reduced cross-contamination risk. With the help of such systems, pharmaceutical companies can achieve the highest quality products. The systems segment is further segmented into single-use and reusable systems.

Single-use systems are gaining importance in separation and purification applications. Developments in research techniques and increased demand for more specificity in the filtration process are increasing the adoption of single-use technologies in many small-scale biopharmaceutical processes. All the factors are driving the growth for the systems segment.

The microfiltration techniques dominated the market the largest t share of the technique segment in 2022

On the basis of technique, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. The microfiltration segment dominated the market with highest market share in 2022. Microfiltration involves the filtration of particles in the range of 0.1 microns to 1 micron. Microfilters for tangential flow filtration are available in pore sizes of 0.1, 0.2, 0.45, and 0.65 microns.

Molecules are filtered by applying a pressure of 100 kPa to 400 kPa. The filters used in this technique can be in a submerged configuration or a pressure vessel configuration; they can either be hollow fibers or flat, tubular, or spiral filters. The filters used in this technique can be in a submerged configuration or a pressure vessel configuration; they can be hollow fibers, flat, sheet, tubular, or spiral.

The final product processing application accounted for the largest market share of this market in 2022

Based on application, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into final product processing, raw material filtration, cell separation, and water purification. In 2022, the final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the global tangential flow filtration market. Final product processing forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment in the tangential flow filtration market.

Final product processing includes the manufacturing, extraction, purification, and packaging of chemical or biological composition to be used as medications in humans. The final product processing segment is further divided into active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) filtration, protein purification, vaccine and antibody processing, formulation and filling solutions, and viral clearance, based on the desired final product.

According to the CGMP guidelines by the US FDA, final product processing is a crucial part of the manufacturing of drugs, and thus the regulatory guidelines are very stringent. This creates a demand for using superior quality filters, and thus the market is constantly growing for final product processing. The final product processing steps in TFF are critical to produce high-quality biologics.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the tangential flow filtration market

The tangential flow filtration market is divided into five regions including, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2023-2028. Factors responsible for the growth includes, unique industry dynamics accompanied by a highly competitive landscape owing to its complex and diverse regulatory landscape and varying pharma industry infrastructures across each country, impacting innovation in each country.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 343 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Advancements in Tff Systems

Rising R&D Spending and Growing Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Restraints

High Capital Investments to Limit Entry of Small Players

Competition from Alternative Technologies

Opportunities

Emerging Economies

Increasing Demand for Biologics

Increasing Focus on Developing and Manufacturing Gene Therapies

Challenges

Complexities Introduced by Excipient-Protein Interaction

Companies Mentioned

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Sartorius AG (Germany)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

Repligen Corporation (US)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden)

Andritz (Austria)

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US)

Antylia Scientific (US)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (US)

Koch Separation Solutions (US)

Sterlitech Corporation (US)

Synder Filtration, Inc (US)

PendoTECH LLC (US)

Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

BIONET (Spain)

Sysbiotech GmbH (Austria)

Hangzhou Cobetter Filtration Equipment (China)

FORMULATRIX, Inc (US)

Mantec Technical Ceramics (UK)

Smartflow Technologies, Inc. (US)

Tami Industries (France)

SPF Technologies (US)

NovaSep (France)

ABEC, Inc. (US)

