Household Products Market Growth Analysis by Region, Country, Brands, Distribution Channel, Competitive Landscape, Packaging, Innovations and Forecast to 2027

The analysis also covers regional overview across five regions - Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Americas, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe - highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



The global household products sector was valued at $305.7 billion in 2022 and is forecast to record a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-27, to reach $358.9 billion in 2027. The Americas represented the largest region in the sector in 2022, with a value share of 35.8%, followed by Asia-Pacific with 31.8%. In 2023, tissue & hygiene was the largest category, accounting for 42% of overall global value share. The Middle East and Africa region’s household products market is forecast to record the fastest value CAGR of 7.6%, over the forecast period. The top five companies in the global household products industry together accounted for a value share of 30% in 2022. The sector was led by Procter & Gamble, which held a share of 13.1%, followed by Unilever and Reckitt-Benckiser Group with 5.2% and 4% shares, respectively. Hypermarkets & supermarkets was the leading distribution channel in 2022, accounting for a value share of 54.1%. Flexible packaging was the most used pack material registering for a 55.8% share in 2022 in the global household products market.



The demand for household products grew due to consumers’ heightened focus on health and hygiene in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.Ingredients such as “lemon” or “plant/botanical extracts” are favored by consumers in household products due to their positive health benefits.



The inclusion of advanced formulations and natural ingredients is appealing to consumers.In addition to “biodegradable” and “sustainability” claims, household products with health labels will push sales among consumers.



For instance, claims such as “antibacterial” are expected to power the sector as the demand for better or more intensive household products rises.



