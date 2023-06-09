Global Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market Report 2023: Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine Fuels the Sector

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Isolation/ Cell Separation Market by Product (Consumables, Instruments), Cell Type (Human Cells, Animal Cells), Cell Source (Bone Marrow, Adipose Tissues), Technique (Centrifugation-based), Application, End User (Pharma) - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell isolation market size is projected to reach USD 8.2 billion by 2028 from USD 4.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing funding for cell-based research, are driving the market growth at a faster pace. The incidence of chronic and infectious diseases is on the rise, which is driving the demand for new therapies, including cell-based therapies that require cell isolation technologies.

The development of new and advanced cell isolation technologies, such as microfluidics-based cell sorting, magnetic-activated cell sorting, and fluorescence-activated cell sorting, is driving the growth of the market. Governments and private organizations are investing heavily in life sciences and biotechnology research, which is driving the demand for cell isolation products and technologies.

The consumables segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028

On the basis of product, the cell isolation market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for consumables in cell-based research. This is likely to have a positive impact on segmental growth. Consumables can save time by reducing the need for manual cell isolation procedures.

This can be especially important for applications where time is critical, such as in clinical settings. Consumables can be adapted to different experimental conditions and cell types, allowing researchers to customize their protocols to their specific needs. Consumables can reduce the risk of contamination during the isolation process, which is important for maintaining the integrity of the isolated cells. Consumables are often designed to be compatible with a range of downstream applications, such as gene expression analysis and proteomics.

The human cells segment is expected to hold a dominant share in 2023

Based on the cell type, the market is segmented into human cells and animal cells. The human cells segment is expected to hold a dominant share during the forecast period due to increasing investments for research on human cells. Human cell lines, such as HeLa cells, have been used in research for decades and have become an important tool in many areas of medical research.

The availability of established cell lines makes it easier for researchers to obtain and study human cells. The use of human cells in research can facilitate the translation of findings from the laboratory to the clinic, as human cells provide a more accurate representation of human physiology and disease.

The use of human cells in research is generally more accepted by the public than the use of animal cells, as human cells are seen as more relevant and less controversial.

The bone marrow cell isolation segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028

On the basis of cell source, the cell isolation market is segmented into adipose tissue, bone marrow, cord blood/embryonic stem cells, and other cell sources.

The bone marrow segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the commercialization of a number of bone marrow-derived stem cell-based products for various therapeutic applications. Bone marrow contains a diverse population of cells, including hematopoietic stem cells, mesenchymal stem cells, and immune cells.

These cells can be isolated and used in a wide range of applications, including research, drug discovery, and cell-based therapies. The isolation of bone marrow cells has been well-established and standardized over the years, making it easier for researchers to obtain high-quality cells.

The surface-marker-based cell isolation segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028

On the basis of technique, the cell isolation market is segmented into centrifugation-based cell isolation, surface-marker-based cell isolation, and filtration-based cell isolation. The surface-marker-based isolation segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to increasing demand for this technique in the pharmaceutical industries. This is likely to propel segmental growth.

In 2022, the biomolecule isolation segment held a dominant share

Based on application, the cell isolation market is segmented into biomolecule isolation, stem cell research, cancer research, in vitro diagnostics, and tissue regeneration & regenerative medicine, and other applications. The biomolecule isolation segment held a dominant share of the cell isolation market. Technological advancements to project market growth.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Based on end users, the cell isolation market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' focus on R&D activities is one of the major factors anticipated to project market growth.

Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace

The cell isolation market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2022, North America accounted for the dominant share of cell isolation market. The dominance of the region is attributable to various factors such as the presence of dominant & key market players in the region, and technological advancements. Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at a faster pace owing to various factors such as the growing population, and government initiatives for infrastructural improvements of healthcare facilities are driving market growth in this region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Government Funding for Cell-Based Research

Increasing Number of Patients Suffering from Cancer and Infectious Diseases

Technological Advancements

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Restraints

Ethical & Safety Issues Related to Embryonic Stem Cell Isolation

High Cost of Cell-Based Research

Opportunities

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets

Challenges

Obstacles to Developing Cell Therapies

