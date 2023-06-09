Supremex Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

English French

MONTREAL, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, announced today the appointment of François Bolduc as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, effective July 4, 2023.

Mr. Bolduc is a seasoned and highly talented financial executive with more than 25 years of experience with large private and public companies in the aerospace, manufacturing, consumer products and telecommunications industries. He was previously Chief Financial Officer of DART Aerospace, a provider of helicopter mission and safety equipment, and Vice-President, Finance of Bombardier Aerostructures, a manufacturer of metallic and composite structures. He also held senior positions in finance with Bell Helicopter, Pratt & Whitney Canada and Mega Brands.

Mr. Bolduc holds the CPA designation and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from McGill University.

“I am very pleased to welcome François Bolduc to the executive team at Supremex. Our Company will benefit from his leadership skills and vast experience in all matters related to business strategy, M&A and capital management. His expertise in process development and ability to optimize the financial performance of organizations will also play key roles in achieving our long-term objectives,” said Stewart Emerson, President and CEO of Supremex. “I would also like to thank Steven Perreault who acted exceptionally as interim CFO during the transition period.”

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates eleven manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and six manufacturing facilities in four states in the United States employing over 1,000 people. Supremex’ growing footprint allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com .