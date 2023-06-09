New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Health and Beauty Market Value and Volume Growth Analysis by Region, Sector, Country, Distribution Channel, Brands, Packaging, Case Studies, Innovations and Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467157/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

The global health & beauty industry was valued at $475 billion in 2022. It is forecast to grow at a value CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-27 to reach $598 billion in 2027. In 2022, the Asia-Pacific health & beauty industry was valued at $187.8 billion and made up the largest value share of the global market, with 39.5%. The region’s sales are projected to yield a value CAGR of 4.7% during 2022-27. The largest health & beauty sector in the region was skincare, with a value share of 39%. Based on the relative performance of countries on multiple metrics, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and India were shortlisted as high-potential countries due to their large health & beauty market sizes, projected high-value growth rates, and rising per capita value growth levels. Of these four high-potential countries, China was the largest market in the region in 2022, with value sales of $85.5 billion. According to the latest available brand-level data (2022), the top five companies in the Asia-Pacific health & beauty industry-namely Procter & Gamble, Unilever, L’Oréal S.A., Shiseido Company, and Kao Corporation-together accounted for 30.8% of the sector’s overall sales in 2022. Flexible packaging was the most used pack material in the Asia-Pacific health & beauty industry in 2022, accounting for a volume share of 60.2%.



This report brings together multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the Asia-Pacific health & beauty industry, analyzing data from 26 countries in the region.



It includes analysis on the following -

Market Environment: Includes industry size, market size, and growth analysis by sector.

High-Potential Countries’ Analysis: Indicates changing value shares of health & beauty products by sector, across high-potential countries in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides risk-reward analysis of four countries in the Asia-Pacific region, based on market assessment, economic development, sociodemographic factors, governance indicators, and technological infrastructure.

Country Deep Dive: Provides the overview, demographic analysis (except for Vietnam), and key trends across high-potential countries.

Success Stories: This section features some of the most compelling health & beauty manufacturers, brands, products, and marketing campaigns in the Asia-Pacific region. It also provides a better understanding of how certain manufacturers achieved success in the sector, and insights.

Competitive Environment: Provides an overview of leading companies in the Asia-Pacific region, besides analyzing the penetration of private label in the region.

Distribution Analysis: Provides analysis on the leading distribution channels in the Asia-Pacific health & beauty industry in 2022. It covers six distribution channels: hypermarkets & supermarkets; convenience stores; health & beauty stores; e-retailers; “dollar stores”, variety stores & general merchandise retailers; and others - parapharmacies/drugstores, cash & carries and warehouse clubs, vending machines, and other retail channels.

Packaging Analysis*: The report provides percentage share (2022) and growth analysis (during 2017-27) for various pack materials, pack types, closures, and primary outer types based on volume sales (by pack units) of health & beauty.

Challenges and Outlook: Provides the challenges and outlook pertaining to the Asia-Pacific health & beauty industry.



Scope

- This report provides an overview of current health & beauty industry scenario regarding the future outlook in terms of ingredients, product claims, labeling, distribution, and packaging. The analysis also covers regional overview highlighting industry size, growth drivers, latest developments, and future inhibitors for the regions.



