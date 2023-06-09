New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small-Scale LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecast by Region, Key Countries, Companies and Projects, 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467185/?utm_source=GNW



Summary

Global small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) liquefaction capacity is expected to grow by 29% over the next four years, potentially increasing from 38,890 thousand tonnes per annum (ktpa) in 2023 to 50,310 ktpa in 2027. Among regions, North America is expected to lead in terms of the new build and expansion capacity additions from small-scale LNG liquefaction plants with 4,710 ktpa of capacity likely to be added during the outlook period 2023 to 2027.



Scope

- Historical small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity data from 2017 to 2022, outlook up to 2027

- Annual breakdown of capital expenditure on new build and expansion small-scale LNG liquefaction projects by region for the period 2023 to 2027

- New build and expansion small-scale LNG liquefaction capacity additions by key countries for 2023 to 2027

- New build and expansion small-scale LNG liquefaction capital expenditure by key countries and companies for 2023 to 2027

- Key details of major new build, and expansion small-scale LNG liquefaction projects expected to start operations during 2023 to 2027



Reasons to Buy

