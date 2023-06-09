New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acute Ischemic Stroke Drugs Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466543/?utm_source=GNW

The global acute ischemic stroke drugs market is expected to grow from $12.43 billion in 2022 to $13.01 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.69%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The acute ischemic stroke drugs market is expected to reach $15.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.11%.



The acute ischemic stroke drugs market consists of sales of alteplase drugs, antiplatelet drugs, clopidogrel drugs, aspirin drugs, and anticoagulant drugs.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Acute ischemic stroke drugs refer to treatment medications for a medical emergency that occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, typically due to a blood clot. These drugs aim to restore blood flow to the affected part of the brain and minimize brain damage.



North America was the largest region in the acute ischemic stroke drugs market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main forms of acute ischemic stroke drugs are tablets, capsules, and other types.A tablet refers to a solid unit-dose form of medication that contains the proper excipients.



It is made up of a mixture of excipients and active ingredients that are often in powder form and are compressed or pressed into a solid dosage. These are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies and primarily used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and other applications.



The rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to propel the growth of the acute ischemic stroke drug market in the coming years.Chronic diseases, also known as non-communicable diseases, refer to conditions that endure for a year or longer and necessitate continuing medical care, restrict everyday activities, or both.



The primary causes of death and disability are chronic illnesses like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes.Acute ischemic stroke drugs are primarily used in chronic diseases to reduce the chances of clot formation and strokes and restore blood flow to the brain.



For instance, in September 2022, according to the reports shared by the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based health agency, due to chronic diseases, it is estimated 41 million people die each year, which is equivalent to 74% of all deaths globally, and 17 million individuals die before the age of 70 from chronic diseases.By 2025, an estimated 164 million Americans, or nearly 49% of the population, would be living with chronic illnesses.



Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the acute ischemic stroke drug market.



Strategic clinical development is a key trend gaining popularity in the acute ischemic stroke drugs market.Major companies operating in the acute ischemic stroke drugs market are focusing on clinical developments to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, Biogen Inc., a US-based biotechnology company, purchased the investigational drug TMS-007 for acute ischemic stroke. TMS-007 has the potential to be a next-generation thrombolytic with improved benefits and risk profile. The TMS-007 Phase 2a study also demonstrated positive impacts on blood vessel reopening and patient functional recovery with no incidence of symptomatic intracranial haemorrhage.



The growing demand for diagnostic centers is expected to propel the growth of the acute ischemic stroke drugs market in the coming years.A diagnostic center is a location that evaluates any health conditions and offers treatment as necessary.



The timely and accurate diagnosis is crucial in the effective treatment of acute ischemic stroke, and diagnostic centers play a key role in diagnosing and managing the condition. For instance, in April 2022, according to the reports shared by GOV.UK, a UK-based government digital service provider, 73 diagnostic centers operated and performed 30,000 more tests per week in 2022. And by 2025, there could be 160 community diagnostic centers. Therefore, the growing demand for diagnostic centers is driving the growth of the acute ischemic stroke drugs market.



The countries covered in the acute ischemic stroke drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



