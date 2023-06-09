Addiction Disorders Drugs (Alcohol, Marijuana, Prescription, OTC Meds): ~$25B Global Market Landscape 2023-2030 Featuring Profiles of Accord Healthcare, Insys Therapeutics, Purdue Pharma, and 34 Others

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market by Drug Type (Alcohol, Marijuana, Prescription & Over-the-Counter Medications), Treatment (Counseling & Behavioral Therapies, Detoxification, Medications), End-user - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Addiction Disorders Drugs Market was estimated to be worth USD 23.95 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 25.46 billion in 2023. It is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.44% to reach USD 39.47 billion by 2030. The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the market, including:

Accord Healthcare Limited

Alkermes PLC

Aurobindo Pharma Limited

BioCorRx Inc.

Cipla Limited

Consern Pharma Limited

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Insys Therapeutics

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Medtronic PLC

Novartis AG

Perrigo Company PLC

Pfizer, Inc.

Psychemedics Corporation

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Reckitt Benckiser Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.

The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic. Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of High Inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Drug Type, market is studied across Alcohol, Marijuana, Prescription & Over-the-Counter Medications, Synthetic Cannabinoids, and Tobacco/Nicotine & Vaping. The Tobacco/Nicotine & Vaping is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Treatment, market is studied across Counseling & Behavioral Therapies, Detoxification, Medications, Rehabilitation Programs, and Self-Help Groups. The Rehabilitation Programs is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on End-user, market is studied across Hospital & Clinics and Residential Treatment Centers. The Residential Treatment Centers is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

Based on Region, market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Americas commanded largest market share of 38.75% in 2022, followed by Europe, Middle East & Africa.

FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the market?

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 222 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $23.95 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ybtdxa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment