Mammography Global Market Report 2023

The global mammography market is expected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2022 to $2.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The mammography market is expected to reach $3.43 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.8%.



The mammography market includes revenues earned by entities by screening mammography, diagnostic mammography, digital mammography, and breast ultrasound.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The mammography market also includes sales of mammography machines, compression paddles and radiographic films.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Mammography is a diagnostic X-ray imaging technique used to check breast tissue for the early diagnosis of malignancies, breast cancer and other breast illnesses. It functions as a screening and diagnostic tool.



North America was the largest region in the mammography market in 2022. The regions covered in mammography report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of mammography products are film screen systems, digital systems, analog systems, biopsy systems, 3d systems, and others.Film screen mammography is an imaging method that takes pictures of breast tissue on X-ray film and stores them.



Film screen mammography involves compressing the breast between two plates, exposing it to X-rays, and developing the image on a specialized film.The modality of mammography are portable mammography systems and non-portable mammography systems, that uses technologies, such as breast tomosynthesis, cad mammography, and digital mammography, for diagnostic screening, advance imaging, and clinical review.



It is used by hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnosis centers, and others.



The increase in the incidence of breast cancer is expected to propel the growth of the mammography market.Breast cancer is a condition when the breast’s cells proliferate out of control.



The prevalence of breast cancer is increasing globally, and mammography is one of the most influential and widely used screening tools for early detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. For instance, in March 2021, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based United Nations specialized agency in charge of worldwide public health, 2.3 million women had been diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 deaths worldwide in 2020. By the end of 2020, 7.8 million cases had been diagnosed in the last five years. Further, in January 2023, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based Voluntary organization, in 2022, a projected 287,850 new instances of invasive breast cancer were identified in women in the United States, coupled with 51,400 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer. Therefore, the increase in the incidence of breast cancer is driving the mammography market.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the mammography market.Major players in the mammography market are concentrating on creating cutting-edge technology to boost their market share.



For instance, in August 2021, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A. Inc., a US-based manufacturer of enterprise and diagnostic medical imaging solutions, collaborated with ScreenPoint Medical BV to launch Transpara, which is powered by Fusion AI technology developed by ScreenPoint Medical BV. Transpara is a breast imaging software that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning algorithms to analyze mammography images and provide clinical decision support to radiologists. Transpara software is designed to help radiologists identify and diagnose breast cancer at an early stage with higher accuracy and efficiency. It can analyze digital mammography images and provide an AI-based breast cancer risk assessment, highlighting suspicious areas for further investigation. ScreenPoint Medical BV is a US-based company that innovates and markets AI applications and image analysis services for early breast cancer diagnosis.



In January 2021, Solis Mammography, a US-based company specializing in mammography and imaging services, acquired Progressive Radiology for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Solis Mammography increased its outpatient imaging geographic footprint in the DMV region.



Progressive Radiology is a US-based company providing outpatient diagnostic imaging services, including mammography.



The countries covered in the mammography market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The mammography market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides mammography market statistics, including mammography industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a mammography market share, detailed mammography market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the mammography industry. This mammography market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

