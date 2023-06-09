Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market Review and Forecast to 2030: Alcohol Addiction Commanded the Largest Market Share of 34.27% in 2022, Followed by Nicotine Addiction

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market by Substance Abuse Type (Alcohol Addiction, Cocaine, Marijuana), Product (Behavioral Treatment, Drugs), Treatment Option, Distribution Channel - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market was estimated at USD 6,432.51 million in 2022, USD 7,044.96 million in 2023, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.95% to reach USD 13,743.20 million by 2030.



The Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and high inflation is expected to have significant long-term effects on the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market. The ongoing research considers the changes in consumer behavior, supply chain disruptions, and government interventions caused by the pandemic.

Similarly, the report considers the ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Eastern Europe caused by the Russia-Ukraine Conflict and its potential implications for demand-supply balances, pressure on pricing variants, and import/export and trading. Additionally, the report addresses the impact of high inflation on the global economy and details fiscal policies measuring and reducing its effects on demand, supply, cash flow, and currency exchange.



Market Segmentation & Coverage



This research report categorizes the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze trends in each of following sub-markets:

Based on Substance Abuse Type, the market is studied across Alcohol Addiction, Cocaine, Marijuana, and Nicotine Addiction. The Alcohol Addiction commanded largest market share of 34.27% in 2022, followed by Nicotine Addiction.

Based on Product, the market is studied across Behavioral Treatment and Drugs. The Drugs is further studied across Acamprosate, Buprenorphine, Bupropion, Disulfiram, Methadone, Naltrexone, and Varenicline. The Behavioral Treatment commanded largest market share of 58.38% in 2022, followed by Drugs.

Based on Treatment Option, the market is studied across Group Counseling, In-patient Treatment, Individualized Drug Counseling, Long-Term Residential Treatment, Outpatient Treatment Programs, and Short-Term Residential Treatment. The Group Counseling commanded largest market share of 33.91% in 2022, followed by Outpatient Treatment Programs.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is studied across Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores. The Hospital Pharmacies commanded largest market share of 32.71% in 2022, followed by Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. Europe, Middle East & Africa commanded largest market share of 44.63% in 2022, followed by Americas.

FPNV Positioning Matrix



The FPNV Positioning Matrix is essential for assessing the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market. It provides a comprehensive evaluation of vendors by examining key metrics within Business Strategy and Product Satisfaction, allowing users to make informed decisions based on their specific needs. This advanced analysis then organizes these vendors into four distinct quadrants, which represent varying levels of success: Forefront (F), Pathfinder (P), Niche (N), or Vital(V).



Market Share Analysis



The Market Share Analysis offers an insightful look at the current state of vendors in a particular market space. By comparing vendor contributions to overall revenue, customer base, and other key metrics, we can give companies a greater understanding of their performance and what they are up against when competing for market share. The analysis also sheds light on just how competitive any given sector is about accumulation, fragmentation dominance, and amalgamation traits over the base year period studied.



Company Usability Profiles



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market, including:

AbbVie Inc.

Accord Healthcare Limited

Alkermes PLC

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BioCorRx, Inc.

Cipla Limited

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Indivior

LFB Group

Mallinckrodt LLC

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Purdue Pharma L.P.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Sanofi S.A.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments Market Trends: Provides comprehensive understanding of the Cumulative Impact of COVID-19, the Russia-Ukraine Conflict, and the High Inflation Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

What is the market size and forecast of the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market? What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market during the forecast period? Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market? What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market? What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market? What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market? What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Substance Abuse Treatment Market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 241 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6432.51 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13743.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

