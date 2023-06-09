New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bone Marrow Transplantation Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466540/?utm_source=GNW

The global bone marrow transplantation market is expected to grow from $10.43 billion in 2022 to $11.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.35%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The bone marrow transplantation market is expected to reach $13.58 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.21%.



The bone marrow transplantation market includes revenues earned by providing transplantation services syngeneic transplants, allogeneic transplants, autologous transplants, haploidentical transplants, non-myeloablative transplants, and umbilical cord blood transplants.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Bone marrow transplantation (BMT) is a specialized treatment for people suffering from certain malignancies or other conditions that involves replacing the bone marrow with healthy cells. The treatment is used to treat blood cell disorders such as leukaemia and lymphoma.



North America was the largest region in the bone marrow transplantation market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in bone marrow transplantation report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of bone marrow transplantation are autologous bone marrow transplant and allogenic bone marrow transplant.An autologous bone marrow transplant is a medical technique that restores stem cells damaged by radiation or heavy doses of chemotherapy in a patient.



The various indication are hodgkin lymphoma, acute leukaemia, multiple myelomas, solid tumours, non-hodgkin lymphoma, and others, which are performed in hospitals, multispecialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.



The rising prevalence of cancer and other diseases is expected to propel the growth of bone marrow transplantation going forward.Cancer is a severe disorder in which the body’s cells reproduce fast and uncontrollably, resulting in abnormal growth.



A bone marrow transplant aims to cure various illnesses and cancers by infusing healthy bone marrow cells into a person after their sick bone marrow has been treated to remove the abnormal cells.It helps in curing the rising occurrence of cancer and other illnesses.



For instance, in September 2020, according to the report released by the National Cancer Institute, a US-based government agency, a projected 1,806,590 new cancer cases were identified in the US, while 606,520 people passed away from the illness. 1,730 cancer-related deaths and 16,850 new cancer diagnoses among kids and teenagers aged 0 to 19 are projected for 2020. By 2040, it’s anticipated that there will be 29.5 million new instances of cancer each year, and 16.4 million people will die from cancer. Further, according to a report by the American Cancer Society, the estimated number of new cancer Cases in 2021 was 1,898,160, which increased to 1,918,030 in 2022. Therefore, the rising prevalence of cancer and other diseases will drive the bone marrow transplantation market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the nasal drug delivery technology market.Major healthcare companies operating in the bone marrow transplantation technology market are involved in developing new and improved technology to provide their customers with new methods to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2020, Gamida Cell Ltd., a US-based advanced cell therapy company, announced positive topline results from its Phase 3 clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of omidubicel for patients in need of bone marrow transplant and received breakthrough therapy designation from the US Food and Drug Administration. Patients randomly randomized to omidubicel had a median time to neutrophil engraftment of 12 days, compared to 22 days for the comparator group (p0.001). Rapid neutrophil engraftment has been associated with fewer infections and shorter hospitalizations. It measures how quickly the stem cells a patient receives in a transplant are established and begin to make healthy new cells.



In November 2021, Sanofi SA, a France-based pharmaceutical and healthcare business, acquired loKadmon Holdings Inc. for an undisclosed sum. This purchase is consistent with Sanofi’s objective to expand its General Medicines core assets, and it will immediately add RezurockTM (belumosudil) to its transplant portfolio. Rezurock is a first-in-class FDA-approved therapy for chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) in adults and kids patients aged 12 and up. Kadmon Holdings Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical business operating in bone marrow transplantation.



The countries covered in the bone marrow transplantation market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The bone marrow transplantation market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides bone marrow transplantation market statistics, including bone marrow transplantation industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a bone marrow transplantation market share, detailed bone marrow transplantation market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the bone marrow transplantation industry. This bone marrow transplantation market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

