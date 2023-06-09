Global Sleep Tech Market Outlook Report 2023-2033: Consumers Seeking to Improve Sleep Quality and Quantity, Utilizing AI and ML

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sleep Tech Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report will prove invaluable to leading firms striving for new revenue pockets if they wish to better understand the industry and its underlying dynamics. It will be useful for companies that would like to expand into different industries or to expand their existing operations in a new region.



Investments and Innovation in the Sleep Tech Sector to Augment Industry Growth



The global sleep tech outlook is showing a trend towards increased investment, innovation, and growth in the sector. Sleep tech devices and products are becoming more advanced and diverse to cater to the changing needs and demands of consumers.

From smart bedding to wearable sleep tracking devices, the options are becoming more sophisticated and accessible to the masses. The rise in the awareness of the importance of sleep and its impact on overall health and wellbeing has led to a growing interest in sleep tech solutions. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the sleep tech market, as consumers seek to improve their sleep quality and quantity.

The market is also being driven by advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), which are being used to develop more effective sleep solutions. With continued innovation, the future of sleep tech looks promising and is poised for further growth in the coming years.



What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the sleep tech market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the sleep tech market?

How will each sleep tech submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each sleep tech submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading sleep tech markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the sleep tech projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of sleep tech projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the sleep tech market?

Where is the sleep tech market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the sleep tech market today, and over the next 10 years:

This 274-page report provides 115 tables and 157 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.

It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you TODAY how the sleep tech market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects:

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising sleep tech prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, "V", "L", "W" and "U" are discussed in this report.



Segments Covered in the Report

Product

Wearables Smart Watches and Bands Other Wearables

Non-wearables Beds Sleep Monitors Other Non-wearables



Distribution Channel

Direct-to-Consumer (DtC)

Hospital Networks

Specialty Clinics Networks

Other Distribution Channels

Gender

Male < 18 18-36 37-55 > 55

Female < 18 18-36 37-55 > 55



Application

Insomnia

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Narcolepsy

Continuous Positive Air Pressure (CPAP)

Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS)

Other Applications

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Spain

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Sleep Tech Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth:

Beddit (Apple)

Casper Sleep

Compumedics Limited

Eight Sleep

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Oura Health Oy

ResMed

Sleepace

Xiaomi Corporation

Overall world revenue for Sleep Tech Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$18 billion in 2023, this work calculates. The analyst predicts strong revenue growth through to 2033. This work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



How will this report help you?



In summary, this 370+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Sleep Tech Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for wearables, non-wearables, distribution channel, gender, application and company size, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Sleep Tech Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Sleep Tech Market, 2023 to 2033.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only this report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.



Key Topics Covered



1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Sleep Tech Market Analysis by Wearables

5 Sleep Tech Market Analysis by Non-wearables

6 Sleep Tech Market Analysis by Distribution Channels

7 Sleep Tech Market Analysis by Male Age Group

8 Sleep Tech Market Analysis by Female Age Group

9 Sleep Tech Market Analysis by Application

10 Sleep Tech Market Analysis by Region

11 North America Sleep Tech Market Analysis

12 Europe Sleep Tech Market Analysis

13 Asia-Pacific Sleep Tech Market Analysis

14 Latin America Sleep Tech Market Analysis

15 Middle-East & Africa Sleep Tech Market Analysis

16 Company Profiles

17 Conclusion and Recommendations



Companies Profiled

Beddit (Apple)

Casper Sleep

Compumedics Limited

Eight Sleep

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Philips)

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Oura Health Oy

ResMed

Sleepace

Xiaomi Corporation

Fitbit

Garmin

Huawei

MEDIFOX DAN

Jawbone

Konka

Mementor

Sleep Number

American Sleep Association

American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Australasian Sleep Association

Canadian Sleep Society

Chinese Sleep Research Society

European Sleep Research Society

Global Sleep Innovation Alliance

International Sleep Products Association

Japanese Sleep Research Society

Latin American Sleep Society

National Sleep Foundation

Sleep and Health Research Network

Sleep Research Society

Sleep Tech Alliance

Sleep Technology Council

World Sleep Federation

World Sleep Society

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37hvab

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.