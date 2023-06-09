New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466529/?utm_source=GNW

The global cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is expected to grow from $5.85 billion in 2022 to $7.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is expected to reach $13.50 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.81%.



The cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market includes revenues earned by cell and gene therapy manufacturing and related services which include analytical and process development, current good manufacturing practice cell therapy manufacturing services of autologous and allogeneic t-cells, natural killer cells, dendritic cells, mesenchymal stem cells, hematopoietic stem cells, and more.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Cell and gene therapy manufacturing services refer to the manufacturing and quality-testing services for gene and cell therapy products.It aids in the advancement and production of remedies for degenerative illnesses, tissue injuries, and genetic abnormalities.



These services include good manufacturing practices ancillary reagents, flow cytometry, immunoassays, and gene engineering services.



North America was the largest region in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in cell & gene therapy manufacturing services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of cell and gene therapy manufacturing services include gene therapy and cell therapy.Gene therapy is a medical strategy that addresses the underlying genetic issue in order to treat or prevent disease.



They are used for commercial manufacturing and clinical manufacturing applications for various indications including central nervous system disorders, ophthalmology diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, orthopaedic diseases and oncology diseases. These services are used by academic and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others.



The high incidence of cancer and other target diseases is expected to propel the growth of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market going forward.Cancer is a severe disorder in which the body’s cells reproduce fast and uncontrollably, resulting in abnormal growth.



Cell and gene therapies are developing as promising new strategies to combat the rising incidence of cancer, which is driving the demand for novel and efficient treatment choices. For instance, in September 2020, according to the report released by the National Cancer Institute, a US-based government agency, a projected 1,806,590 new cancer cases were identified in the US, while 606,520 people passed away from the illness. 1,730 cancer-related deaths and 16,850 new cancer diagnoses among kids and teenagers aged 0 to 19 are projected for 2020. By 2040, it’s anticipated that there will be 29.5 million new instances of cancer each year, and 16.4 million people will die from cancer. Further, according to a report by the American Cancer Society, the estimated number of new cancer Cases in 2021 was 1,898,160, which increased to 1,918,030 in 2022.Therefore, the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases is driving the growth of the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market.Major companies operating in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2022, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., a US-based pharmaceutical company specializing in various preclinical and clinical laboratory, gene therapy, and cell therapy services, launched the navigation™ Vector Platform (navigation). It is a platform that simplifies the path to GMP Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vector manufacturing without requiring extensive process development. Compared to standard manufacturing workflows, the navigation platform can cut a program’s timeframe to GMP by 55% for viral vector gene therapy researchers. Charles River’s navigation technique is based on a unique high-productivity HEK293 suspension cell line that can be scaled up and serotyped to meet clients’ needs.



In January 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, a US-based provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents, consumables, and software services, acquired Henogen SA for $880 million in cash.The acquisition would expand Thermo Fisher’s global capacity for cell and gene therapies.



In the viral vector sector, it continues enhancing its capabilities for cell and gene vaccines and therapeutics globally.The laboratory products and services division of Henogens would be integrated into Thermo Fisher’s Pharma Services business.



Henogen SA is a Belgium-based biomanufacturing company with development and manufacturing services.



The countries covered in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cell and gene therapy manufacturing services market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cell and gene therapy manufacturing services optical components market statistics, including cell and gene therapy manufacturing services optical components industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cell and gene therapy manufacturing services optical components market share, detailed cell and gene therapy manufacturing services optical components market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cell and gene therapy manufacturing services optical components industry. This cell and gene therapy manufacturing services optical components market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

