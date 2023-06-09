Exosomes Market to Hit USD 8.7 Bn by 2029: Competitive Landscape, Industry Analysis, Segmentation and Regional Insights

Pune, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Healthcare business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the “ Exosomes Market ”. The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Exosomes Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects the Exosomes market growth from USD 1.82 Bn in 2022 to USD 8.7 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 25.12 percent.



Exosomes Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 1.82 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 8.7 Bn CAGR 25.12 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 278 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 112 Segment Covered By Product, End-user and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

The Exosomes market report includes the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data collection methods. The report involves various factors affecting the Exosomes industry such as the competitive landscape, historical data, current trends in the market, technologies and the market barriers, opportunities and challenges for the Exosomes market. For the competitive analysis of the Exosomes market, major industry players are mentioned by region, along with their price, financial standing, product, product portfolio, technical developments, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances.

Regional analysis of the Exosomes market conducted at a local, regional and global level. For a segment-wise analysis of the Exosomes market, it is divided into, Product , End-user and Application. The report also provides information on the emerging regions that are expected to be major markets for the Exosomes market. The bottom-up approach was used to establish the Exosomes market size and its estimation by various segments. Product Type and Application are the segments used to analyze Exosomes to determine the favorable and unfavorable aspects that affect market growth. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Exosomes Market while PESTLE was employed to understand the potential impact of the micro-economic factors affecting the Exosomes Market.

Exosomes Market Overview

Exosomes are small extracellular vesicles and they are secreted by cells. They are used for intercellular communication. Exosomes have several applications in the drug delivery and detection of disease and thus there is increasing demand for exosomes in several applications such as research diagnostics and therapeutics. The rising prominence of precision medicine and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases boosts the Exosomes Market growth.

Exosomes Market Dynamics

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including cardiovascular disorders, cancer and neurodegenerative diseases has resulted in an increase in the demand for reliable and efficient diagnostic and therapeutic approaches. Exosomes are more prominent in the identification of the disease biomarker and thus increasing demand for exosomes in healthcare and biotechnology industries boosts the market growth.

The rising emphasis on precision medicine, technological advancements and increasing expenditure on the healthcare sector are the factors influencing market growth. The growing diagnostic and therapeutic applications and increasing collaboration and partnership are the upcoming opportunities for the growth of the Exosomes Market.

Exosomes Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the Exosomes Market in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The advancements in the research infrastructure , well-established research institutions, increasing demand for exosome technologies in the biotechnology and healthcare industries are the major drivers of the market. Other factors include the growing adoption of exosome-based technologies by the biotech and pharmaceutical companies which are the influencing factors for the regional Exosomes market growth.

Europe is expected to have significant growth in the Exosomes Market during the forecast period. The improvement in the healthcare sector, strong research and development sector, supportive regulatory framework, rising healthcare expenditure by the governments and collaborative initiatives for medical research are the growth contributors to the regional market growth. The market growth is expected to be hampered by the high cost of research and development, limited standardization and regular framework over the forecast period.

Exosomes Market Segmentation

By Product

Exosome Isolation Kits

Exosome Characterization Kits

Exosome Proteomics Kits

Exosome RNA Sequencing Kits

Exosome Imaging Kits



Based on the product, the market is divided into Exosome Proteomics Kits, Exosome Isolation Kits, Exosome Characterization Kits, Exosome RNA Sequencing Kits and Exosome Imaging Kits. Exosome Isolation Kits dominated with the largest Exosomes Market share in 2022. The Exosome Isolation Kits are derived from natural sources including human, animal , or plant cells. It enables efficient enrichment of intact exosomes from plasma samples and thus drives market growth.

By End-user

Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories



On the basis of the End-User, the market is segmented into Research Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Clinics and Diagnostic Laboratories. Hospitals and Clinics held the market in 2022 with significant CAGR. Healthcare institutions utilize exosome-based diagnostics and therapeutics for the treatment of patients. There is a significant increase in the demand for exosome technology in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to purchase exosome technology for the development of drugs, biomarker discovery and personalized medicine.

By Application

Diagnostics and Therapeutics

Cancer Research

Neurological Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Exosomes Market Key Players Include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Danaher Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Sistemic Ltd.

System Biosciences, LLC

Bio-Techne Corporation

AMS Biotechnology Ltd.

NanoSomix, Inc.

NX Prenatal Inc.

ReNeuron Group plc

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.

Evox Therapeutics Ltd.

Codiak Biosciences, Inc.

Exosome Diagnostics, Inc.

Malvern Panalytical Ltd.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

Norgen Biotek Corp.

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aruna Bio

HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc.

Unicyte AG



Key questions answered in the Exosomes Market are:

What are Exosomes?

What was the Exosomes market size in 2022?

What is the growth rate of the Exosomes Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Exosomes market growth?

What are the different segments of the Exosomes Market?

What are the factors restraining the growth of the Exosomes Market?

What is the demand pattern of the Exosomes Market?

What major challenges could the Exosomes Market face in the future?

What segments are covered in the Exosomes Market?

Who are the key players in the Global Exosomes market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Exosomes Market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis of the Product, End-user, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of Business by Region

Recommendations



