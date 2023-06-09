WISeKey’s Root Certificate Authority becomes GSMA Root CI accredited to support the deployment of version 3 certificates for eUICC manufacturers and Service Providers (SM-DP+ and SM-DS)

Geneva, Switzerland – June 9, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity company, announced today that it will start providing its Security Services to GSMA members, as a GSMA Root Certificate Issuer (GSMA Root CI) in the context of eSIM Technology. WISeKey’s Root Certificate Authority (CA) has been approved by GSMA to deliver the new PKI version 3 Certificates described in SGP.22 v3.0 and SGP.14 v2.1.

SEALSQ Corp (“SEALSQ”) (www.sealsq.com) (NASDAQ: LAES), WISeKey’s subsidiary will enable companies to quickly and easily access Certificates compliant with the new version 3. The service is provided by INeS , the managed “PKI as a Service” platform without the necessity to invest and/or to deploy any hardware infrastructure.

This strong value proposition will enable not only eUICC manufacturers, but also SM-DP+/SM-DS Service Providers, to optimize time to market through cost effective and simplified design processes when requesting GSMA PKI Certificates to WISeKey’s Root Certificate Authority.

“We are pleased that WISeKey will provide its expertise to deliver eUICC manufacturers and SM-DP+/SM-DS providers across the globe with GSMA PKI certificates,” said Ian Pannell, Chief Engineer at the GSMA. “WISeKey is an expert in designing, governing and managing large PKI ecosystems to ensure eSIM certificates support millions of connected devices. We welcome the steps they’re taking to work closely with the GSMA to shape the security in the cellular space.”

“The unique combination of SEALSQ’s provisioning services with the GSMA Root-of-Trust CI will help our customers save time by issuing GSMA PKI Certificates to GSMA eSIM compliant version 3 Consumer products,” said Pedro Fuentes, Trust Services Manager of WISeKey.

The growing adoption of eSIM standards and the remote SIM provisioning will greatly improve interoperability between devices and security-by-design in the cellular industry, creating a more efficient and safer experience for consumers. This is in full alignment with SEALSQ’s mission to contribute into building a safer connected world.

GSMA participants may gain the following benefits by partnering with SEALSQ:

Accelerate time to market by issuing GSMA PKI Certificates to GSMA eSIM compliant version 3 Consumer products.

Enjoy flexible deployment options, including on-premises, hosted or batch issuance.

Simplify management of certificates through SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform for Consumer.

Rely on WISeKey GSMA Root CI as WebTrust accredited CA.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ (NASDAQ: LAES), is subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our Post-Quantum solutions include Post-Quantum microchips and devices that can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

About GSMA

The GSMA is a global organization unifying the mobile ecosystem to discover, develop and deliver innovation foundational to positive business environments and societal change. Our vision is to unlock the full power of connectivity so that people, industry and society thrive.

Representing mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries, the GSMA delivers for its members across three broad pillars: Connectivity for Good, Industry Solutions and Events.

