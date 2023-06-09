Analyzing Digital Oilfields 2023: Analysis of the Technology and Key Reasons Why they are the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Analyzing Digital Oilfields 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital oilfield market was worth around $23.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach approximately $33.3 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 6.9%.

This report takes a look at this new and lucrative field of technology in its research report Analyzing Digital Oilfields. This in-depth report analyzes the technology behind digital oilfields and looks at reasons why they are the future of the oil and gas industry.

As all industries move towards a digital growth, the oil and gas industry is also not far behind. Digital oilfields are merging as the new-age technology-centric solutions that are allowing oil and gas companies to maximize their productivity and increase their profits. Digital oilfields are bringing together business process management with advanced information technology processes as well as engineering expertise to automate and streamline the tasks of various teams in the oil and gas industry.

Digital oilfields have been around for the last ten years, but it is only recently that it has started becoming popular and achieved rapid strides in terms of design and deployment. The field of digital oilfields holds tremendous potential and is poised to expand to encompass almost every aspect of operations in the oil and gas industry.

Some analysis suggests that companies can increase their profits by nearly 25% through the use of digital oilfields. Digital oilfields also provide access to take expertise to remote locations and lowers the decision time in key processes in spite of geographical boundaries. While there are many advantages to digital oilfields, as with any technology, there are several challenges that prevent the full implementation of digital oilfields from happening. The adoption of digital oilfield technologies has been steadily increasing across the industry. However, the pace of adoption varies depending on the region, company size, and the maturity of the oil and gas fields.

The report begins with an analysis of the global oil and gas industry. Looking at market statistics, the publisher takes a look at why there is a need for innovation in the global oil and gas industry today, followed by a profile of the digital revolution in the industry.

An introduction to digital oilfields looks at why oil and gas companies need digital oilfields and the main components of a digital oilfield. The publisher also analyses the role of technology in digital oilfields along with the enabling technologies that are used in digital oilfields. Integration of digital data and how companies benefit from it is also explored. The general perception of companies towards digital oilfields and how innovation is driving this market are also analyzed in this research report.

Evolution of digital oilfields in the last ten years at par with technology is looked at, followed by the various technologies that are used in a digital oilfield such as remote real-time facility monitoring and control, real-time drilling, intelligent wells, 4-D visualization and modelling techniques, integrated asset models, production volume management systems, etc. The process of implementing a digital oilfield is also described in our report.

Countries that are leading the development of digital oilfields in Asia Pacific Europe and the Middle East are profiled in the report along with a view on the investment profile in digital oilfields.

The report also analyses the factors driving the demand of digital oilfield technologies as well as the challenges facing the market. Economical drivers and advantages of digital oilfields are also looked at. Several case studies for both offshore and onshore implementation of digital oilfields are included in the report. An outlook and how the industry can overcome the resistance to digital oilfields is analyzed.

Major industry players such as Halliburton, Baker Hughes, China National Petroleum, Sinopec, GE, Honeywell, Schlumberger, and others are analyzed in the report through a corporate snapshot, an analysis of their business segments, a SWOT analysis and a look at their activities in the field of digital oilfields.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Oil & Gas Industry Today

B.1 Industry Overview

B.2 Need of Innovation in the Oil and Gas Industry Today

B.3 Digital Revolution in the Oil and Gas Industry

C. Introduction to Digital Oilfields

C.1 What are Digital Oilfields?

C.2 Background of Digital Oilfields

C.3 Why Oil & Gas Companies need Digital Oilfields

C.4 Main Components of a Digital Oilfield

C.5 Role of Technology in Digital Oilfields

C.6 Enabling Technologies to Digital Oilfields

C.7 Integration of the Digital Data

C.8 Integrating Operations and its Benefits in a Digital Oilfield

C.8.1 Increase in Production

C.8.2 Reduction in O&M Costs

C.8.3 Potential Increase in Reserves

C.8.4 Decrease in Drilling Costs

C.9 How Innovation is Driving Digital Oilfields

C.10 Industrial Perception towards Digital Oilfields

D. Evolution of Digital Oilfields at par with Technology

E. Technologies of Digital Oilfield

E.1 Overview

E.2 Remote Real-Time Facility Monitoring & Control

E.3 Real-Time Drilling

E.4 Real-Time Production Surveillance

E.5 Intelligent Wells

E.6 4-D Visualization and Modelling

E.7 Remote Communications Technology

E.8 Integrated Asset Models

E.9 Workflow and Knowledge Management Systems

E.10 Production Volume Management Systems

F. How to Implement a Digital Oilfield

F.1 Overview

F.2 Setting up a Corporate Headquarter

F.3 Oilfields

F.3.1 Onshore Oilfields

F.3.2 Offshore Oilfields

F.4 Oil Refineries

F.5 Role of Communications and Technology

G. Countries that are Spearheading the Development of Digital Oilfields

G.1 Overview

G.2 Asia Pacific

G.3 Middle East

G.4 Europe

H. Investment in Digital Oilfields

I. Factors Driving the Demand of Digital Oilfield Technologies

I.1 Growth in Oil and Gas Demand

I.2 Networking Techniques Boosting the Growth of Oilfield Digitization

I.3 Lack of Skilled Labor

I.4 Exploration in Remote Areas

I.5 Dealing with Safety Issues

J. Economical Drivers of Digital Oilfields

K. Challenges facing the Field of Digital Oilfields

K.1 Overview

K.2 Data Retrieval and Analysis

K.3 Security Issues

K.4 Data Overload

K.5 Communication Issues

K.6 Cost Issues

K.7 Environmental Performance of the Energy Industry

K.8 Lack of Skilled Workforce

K.9 Resistance to Change

K.10 How to Solve the Challenges Going Forward?

L. Advantages of Digital Oilfields

L.1 Overview

L.2 Controlling the Data Stream

L.3 Leveraging IT Framework

L.4 Reducing Cost and Improving Production

L.5 Cutting down on Deployment Time

L.6 Conclusion

M. Case Studies

M.1 Offshore Implementation

M.2 Onshore Implementation

M.3 Kuwait Digital Oilfield

M.4 RasGas Digital Oilfield

N. Future of Digital Oilfields & Overcoming the Resistance to Digital Oilfields

