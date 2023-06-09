New York, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pulse Oximeter Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06466523/?utm_source=GNW

The global pulse oximeter market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2022 to $2.58 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pulse oximeter market is expected to reach $3.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.9%.



The pulse oximeter market consists of sales of finger tip pulse oximeter, blood oxygen saturation monitor.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A pulse oximeter is a non-invasive measuring device that can measure a person’s functional oxygen saturation (SpO2) immediately and aid in the early detection of hypoxemia. The basic function of a pulse oximeter is to assess the oxygen saturation level in the human body quickly and without the need for needles or blood samples.



North America was the largest region in the pulse oximeter market in 2022. The regions covered in pulse oximeter report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of pulse oximeters are fingertip oximeters, handheld oximeters, wrist-worn oximeters, and table-top and bedside oximeters.A fingertip oximeter is a pulse oximeter designed to be clipped onto a patient’s fingertip.



It is made of technologies that has connected and conventional technology, which is programmed for adults and paediatrics. The various end-users are hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home healthcare.



The surging prevalence of respiratory diseases is expected to propel the growth of the pulse oximeter market going forward.Respiratory diseases are disorders related to the airways and the lungs that affect human respiration.



The surging prevalence of respiratory diseases is mainly driven by increasing air pollution, exposure to dust, the aging population, and smoking habits, where pulse oximeters can detect changes in oxygen saturation levels before symptoms become apparent.For instance, in February 2023, the American Lung Association, a US-based organization that promotes lung health and disease prevention, published a report stating that over 34 million Americans suffer from chronic lung diseases such as asthma, COPD, emphysema, and chronic bronchitis.



Additionally, more than 25 million Americans have breathing difficulties due to asthma. Further, according to the data published by The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) in 2020, a specialized UN body responsible for fostering global health cooperation in the Americas, the number of deaths caused by respiratory diseases in the US increased from 38.9 deaths per 1 million population in 2018 to 39.1 deaths per 1 million population in 2019. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of respiratory diseases is driving the growth of the pulse oximeter market.



Product innovation has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the pulse oximeter market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2021, Nonin Medical Inc. a US-based provider of OEM solutions, launched single-use accessories for WristOx2® 3150 Pulse Oximeters. This product is unique as it provides a more convenient and safer alternative to traditional reusable pulse oximeter accessories and it offers enhanced patient comfort. WristOx2® 3150 Pulse Oximeters is a compact, lightweight, and wearable device used to measure oxygen saturation levels in the blood.



In January 2022, ICU Medical, a US-based company specializing in infusion therapy and critical care, acquired Smiths Medical for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will assist ICU Medical by enabling it to broaden its product line with Smiths Medical’s products, which include infusion pumps, catheters, and other vascular access equipment.



Smith Medical is a US-based firm that develops, manufactures, and sells innovative medical products, including pulse oximeters.



The countries covered in the pulse oximeter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pulse oximeters market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pulse oximeters market statistics, including pulse oximeters industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pulse oximeters market share, detailed pulse oximeters market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pulse oximeters industry. This pulse oximeters market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

