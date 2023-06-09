China LNG Plants & Terminals Map: 2023 Analyst Edition

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On Demand Product - 2023 China LNG Plants & Terminals Map Analyst Edition" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The map introduces the latest status of 492+ LNG Plants and 92+ Receiving Terminals in China (the exact project number is subject to the date your map is tailor-made);

Map Details

Map Size: 250 x 129 cm

Map Language: English

Shipping Format: Rolled

Statistics Update: 2023.4

Map Features

Unprecedented Make-to-Order mapping technology enables your maps to be exported directly from our daily-updated database. This helps you to get the most latest project situation exactly on the day your order is placed;

Super large size (250x150cm) of the map allows more details which show the exact project locations so that the map would not be again a bunch of unrecognized dots and lines;

3 inset maps help to further amplify key project areas;

Subscriber's company name will be added into the map, right below the map's name title.

Industry Statistics Tables

Table of China's LNG Plants introduces each recorded project's name, province, city, status, company

Table of China's LNG Receiving Terminals introduces each project's name, province, city, status, company

China's Natural Gas Balance Sheet Table: China's total natural gas available for consumption (output, imports, exports, stock changes in the year); total consumption (by main industry sectors) and balance. LNG data is included since 2010

China's Natural Gas Consumption by Industries: China's natural gas consumption figures by 51 industry sectors

China's Gas Production by Major Oil Companies since 2001: Each year's data include China's natural gas production figures by major oil companies

China's Gas Production by Provinces since 2001: Each year's data include China's natural gas production figures by provinces, approximately 33 columns

China's Natural Gas Supply in Cities by Provinces since 2001: Each year's data include China's natural gas supply figures in cities by provinces, approximately 33 columns

China's Natural Gas Gasified City Population by Provinces since 2001: Each year's data include China's population gasified by natural gas in cities by provinces, approximately 33 columns

World LNG Export and Import Database Table

Inset Maps

LNG Plants in Ordos, Inner Mongolia

LNG Plants in North Shaanxi Province

LNG Plants in Shanxi Province

Map Samples

This map provides following sample views:

Map Overview

Amplified View

Amplified Map Legend

For more information about this map visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ck5b9w

