Stroke Management Global Market Report 2023

The global stroke management market is expected to grow from $34.03 billion in 2022 to $36.94 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The stroke management market is expected to reach $49.10 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The stroke management market includes revenues earned by entities by providing hyperacute care, acute care, rehabilitation, control of bleeding, and basic life support.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Stroke management refers to a treatment that occurs when a blood vessel in the brain bursts or when something stops the flow of blood to a specific area of the brain. The brain either ages or suffers harm in both scenarios.



North America was the largest region in the stroke management market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in stroke management report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main product types of stroke management are diagnostics, drug therapy products, and interventional stroke management systems.Diagnostics refers to a procedure for identifying a disease, ailment, or injury based on its symptoms and indications.



These are used in various applications such as ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke and are used by various end-users such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic centers, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.



The increasing incidence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the stroke management market going forward.Chronic diseases refer to a problem that persists for a year or longer and impedes everyday activities, necessitates continuing medical care, or both.



Stroke management assists patients suffering from various chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, by providing a timely focus on preventive, care, and support requirements through patient education and empowerment as well as the creation of care delivery models that integrate primary and secondary care. For instance, in January 2023, according to the National Library of Medicine a US-based biomedical library highlights, there will be 142.66 million people aged 50 and older in 2050 who have at least one chronic disease, up from 71.522 million in 2020, a 99.5% rise. Therefore, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases is driving the growth of the stroke management market going forward.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the stroke management market.Companies operating in the stroke management market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2020, Brainomix, a UK-based medical software company launched e-stroke suite 10.0 technology. Clinicians can easily identify stroke patients who are candidates for thrombectomy due to the clot detection from non-contrast CT scans provided by e-Stroke Suite 10.0. The e-stroke suite 10.0 technology is expected to significantly improve stroke care and outcomes for patients.



In December 2022, Johnson & Johnson, a US-based pharmaceutical industry company, acquired Abiomed, Inc for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Johnson & Johnson expanded its MedTech business growth, providing cutting-edge medical innovations to more people worldwide.



Abiomed Inc. is a US-based medical device technology company that develops and manufactures stroke management devices such as heart pumps.



The countries covered in the stroke management market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



