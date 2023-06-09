China Oil Fields Map, 2023 Analyst Edition - Latest Status of 1157+ Oil Fields, Key Blocks and Oil-bearing Structures

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-Demand Product: 2023 China Oil Fields Map Analyst Edition" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The map introduces the latest status of 1157+ oil fields, key blocks and oil-bearing structures in China
Map Details
- Map Size: 250 x 150 cm
- Map Language: English
- Shipping Format: Rolled
Map Features
- Unprecedented Make-to-Order mapping technology enables your maps to be exported directly from our daily-updated database This helps you to get the most latest project situation exactly on the day your order is placed
- Super large size (250x150cm) of the map allows more details which show the exact project locations so that the map would not be again a bunch of unrecognized dots and lines
- 6 inset maps help to further amplify key project areas
- Subscriber's company name will be added into the map, right below the map's name title
Industry Statistics Tables
- Table of China's Oil Fields including each project's name, oil & gas bearing basins, onshore/offshore, status & company
- Table of China's Crude Oil Reserves since 2001
- Table of China's Crude Oil Balance Sheet Table since 2001, including figures of China's total crude oil available for consumption (output, imports, exports, stock changes in the year); total consumption (by main industry sectors); consumption by usage (final consumption, intermediate consumption for main sectors, losses in oil field for crude oil) and balance
- Table of China's Crude Oil Production by Provinces Table since 2001
- Table of China's Crude Oil Production by Major Oil Companies since 2001
- Table of China's Crude Oil Consumption by Industries since 2001
- Table of China's Crude Oil Consumption by Provinces since 2001
Inset Maps
- Oil Fields in Songliao Basin
- Oil Fields in Bohai Bay Basin
- Oil Fields in Liaohe Basin
- Oil Fields in Ordos Basin
- Oil Fields in Jianghan Basin
- Oil Fields in Subei Basin
Map Samples
This map provides following sample views:
- Map Overview
- Amplified View
- Amplified Map Legend
For more information about this map visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hwcw8y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.