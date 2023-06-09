China Oil Fields Map, 2023 Analyst Edition - Latest Status of 1157+ Oil Fields, Key Blocks and Oil-bearing Structures

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-Demand Product: 2023 China Oil Fields Map Analyst Edition" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The map introduces the latest status of 1157+ oil fields, key blocks and oil-bearing structures in China

Map Details

Map Size: 250 x 150 cm

Map Language: English

Shipping Format: Rolled

Map Features

Unprecedented Make-to-Order mapping technology enables your maps to be exported directly from our daily-updated database This helps you to get the most latest project situation exactly on the day your order is placed

Super large size (250x150cm) of the map allows more details which show the exact project locations so that the map would not be again a bunch of unrecognized dots and lines

6 inset maps help to further amplify key project areas

Subscriber's company name will be added into the map, right below the map's name title

Industry Statistics Tables

Table of China's Oil Fields including each project's name, oil & gas bearing basins, onshore/offshore, status & company

Table of China's Crude Oil Reserves since 2001

Table of China's Crude Oil Balance Sheet Table since 2001, including figures of China's total crude oil available for consumption (output, imports, exports, stock changes in the year); total consumption (by main industry sectors); consumption by usage (final consumption, intermediate consumption for main sectors, losses in oil field for crude oil) and balance

Table of China's Crude Oil Production by Provinces Table since 2001

Table of China's Crude Oil Production by Major Oil Companies since 2001

Table of China's Crude Oil Consumption by Industries since 2001

Table of China's Crude Oil Consumption by Provinces since 2001

Inset Maps

Oil Fields in Songliao Basin

Oil Fields in Bohai Bay Basin

Oil Fields in Liaohe Basin

Oil Fields in Ordos Basin

Oil Fields in Jianghan Basin

Oil Fields in Subei Basin

Map Samples

This map provides following sample views:

Map Overview

Amplified View

Amplified Map Legend

