World LNG Import Terminals Map: 2023 Analyst Edition - Latest Status and Project Type (Land/Offshore) of 300+ Import Terminals

The map represents the latest status and project type (land-based or offshore) of 300+ world LNG import terminals (the exact project number is subject to the date your map is tailor-made);
Map Details
- Map Size: 250 x 125 cm
- Map Language: English
- Shipping Format: Rolled
Map Features
- Unprecedented Make-to-Order mapping technology enables your maps to be exported directly from our daily-updated database. This helps you to get the most latest project situation exactly on the day your order is placed;
- Super large size (250x125cm) of the map allows more details which show the exact project locations so that the map would not be again a bunch of unrecognized dots and lines;
- 23 inset maps help to further amplify key project areas;
- Subscriber's company name will be added into the map, right below the map's name title.
Inset Maps
- LNG Import Terminals in Caribbean Sea Islands
- LNG Import Terminals in Coastal Irish Sea
- LNG Import Terminals in China: Bohai Bay
- LNG Import Terminals in China: Haizhou Bay
- LNG Import Terminals in China: Yangtze River Delta Region
- LNG Import Terminals in China: Yangtze River
- LNG Import Terminals in China: Taiwan Strait
- LNG Import Terminals in China: Guangdong Province
- LNG Import Terminals in China: Coastal Beibu Gulf
- LNG Import Terminals in Indonesia: Sunda Strait
- LNG Import Terminals in Japan: Hokkaido
- LNG Import Terminals in Japan: Northern Honshu
- LNG Import Terminals in Japan: Tokyo Bay
- LNG Import Terminals in Japan: Suruga Bay
- LNG Import Terminals in Japan: Ise Bay
- LNG Import Terminals in Japan: Osaka Bay
- LNG Import Terminals in Japan: Seto Inland Sea
- LNG Import Terminals in Japan: Kyushu
- LNG Import Terminals in Philippines: Luzon Island
- LNG Import Terminals in South Korea
- LNG Import Terminals in Southern End of North Sea
- LNG Import Terminals in the USA: Massachusetts
- LNG Import Terminals in the USA: Southwest Coastal Louisiana
Industry Statistics Tables
- World LNG Import Terminals Table introduces each project's name, location (continent, nation), status, and consortium participants;
- 2001-2021 World LNG Export and Import Database Table introduces annual LNG export and import volume for world's 50 regions/nations;
- 2001-2021 World Natural Gas Reserves by Major Nations introduces world's annual natural gas reserves figures by 70 regions/nations;
- 2001-2021 World Natural Gas Production by Major Nations introduces world's annual natural gas production figures by 70 regions/nations;
- 2001-2021 World Natural Gas Consumption by Major Nations introduces world's annual natural gas consumption figures by 70 regions/nations;
- 2001-2021 World Natural Gas Prices introduces Each year's data include Japan's LNG import price (CIF), Average German import price (CIF), UK Heren NBP Index price, US Henry Hub price, Canada Alberta price.
Map Samples
This map provides following sample views:
- Map Overview
- Amplified View
- Amplified Map Legend
