Pet Cancer Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023

, VetDC, PetCure Oncology, Karyopharm, Torigen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Virbac, and Nippon Zenyaku Kogyo Co Ltd.



The global pet cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow from $0.31 billion in 2022 to $0.35 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The pet cancer therapeutics market is expected to reach $0.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.



The pet cancer therapeutics market consists of revenues earned by entities by surgery and palliative care.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Pet cancer therapeutics involve the use of various treatments and medications to manage or cure cancer in pets. These therapeutics depend on several factors such as the type and stage of cancer, along with the pet’s age and overall health.



North America was the largest region in the pet cancer therapeutics market in 2022. The regions covered in pet cancer therapeutics report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main pet cancer therapeutics cancer types are melanoma, mast cell cancer, lymphoma, and mammary and squamous cell cancer.Melanoma refers to a type of cancer that arises from pigment-producing cells called melanocytes.



The various route of administration are oral, and injection for dogs, cats, and others. The various therapies are chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, tomotherapy, and others used by veterinary hospitals, clinical pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others.



The increasing prevalence of pet cancer is expected to propel the growth of the pet cancer therapeutics market going forward.Pet cancer refers to the development of abnormal and uncontrolled cell growth in the body of a domesticated animal, such as a dog or cat, leading to the formation of a tumor.



The increased prevalence of pet cancer is mostly driven by exposure to environmental toxins and pollutants, whereas genetic and lifestyle factors, as a result demand for more advanced and effective cancer therapeutics for pets is expected to increase.According to the Veterinary Cancer Society (VCS) predictions for 2022, it was estimated that 1 in 4 dogs are diagnosed with cancer during their lifetime, with cancer being the primary cause of death among older pets.



Also, according to the National Cancer Institute, the federal government’s primary agency, approximately 6 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed in each species annually, and this number is expected to increase in the coming years. Therefore, an increasing prevalence of pet cancer will fuel the pet cancer therapeutics market growth.



Technological advancement has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the pet cancer therapeutics market.Major players are focusing their efforts on developing innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in May 2021, PetDx, a US-based biotech company in the animal health industry, launched a new technology known as OncoK9™.This technology is a blood-based multi-cancer early detection (MCED) test that has been specifically developed for dogs.



It is uniquely designed with cutting-edge genomic analysis that leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to offer new cancer-detection capabilities.



In June 2021, Elanco a US-based animal health company acquired Kindred Biosciences for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition will allow Elanco to expand its portfolio of animal health products and access new technologies and development platforms.



Kindred Biosciences is a US-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for pets.



The countries covered in the pet cancer therapeutics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The pet cancer therapeutics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides pet cancer therapeutics market statistics, including pet cancer therapeutics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a pet cancer therapeutics market share, detailed pet cancer therapeutics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the pet cancer therapeutics industry. This pet cancer therapeutics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

