Intratumoral Cancer Therapies Global Market Report 2023

The global intratumoral cancer therapies market is expected to grow from $109.66 billion in 2022 to $124.82 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The intratumoral cancer therapies market is expected to reach $197.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.



The intratumoral cancer therapies market consists of revenues earned by entities by chemotherapy, radiation therapy, immunotherapy, and targeted therapy.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Intratumoral cancer therapies refer to treatments that are directly injected or applied to a tumor. These therapies are specifically designed to target tumor cells and can be used with other cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy.



North America was the largest region in the intratumoral cancer therapies market in 2022. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of intratumoral cancer therapies are monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors, cell therapies, immune system modulators, adoptive cell transfer, and cytokines.Monoclonal antibodies refer to the particular kind of lab-made protein that can connect to certain bodily targets, including antigens found on the exterior of cancer cells.



These are used in various applications such as lung cancer, breast cancer, melanoma, prostate cancer, head and neck cancer, and other applications, and are used by various end users such as hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics.



The increasing incidence of cancer is expected to propel the growth of the intratumoral cancer therapies market going forward.Cancer is a condition when somebody’s cells grow out of control and spread to other body regions.



As cancer incidence continues to rise globally, there is an increasing need for effective and targeted cancer therapies.Intratumoral cancer therapies are used in diagnosing and treating cancer that help in avoiding off-target toxicities, dose-limiting toxicities, and adverse effects due to immune stimulation for patients suffering from cancer.



For instance, in 2020, according to the World Cancer Fund Research International, a UK-based a not-for-profit association related to cancer prevention, there were 18,094,716 million new cases of cancer worldwide.Also, the International Diabetes Federation, an organization of over 230 national diabetes associations in more than 160 countries and territories, projected that, there would be 643 million diabetics worldwide by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.



Therefore, the increasing incidence of cancer is driving the growth of the intratumoral cancer therapies market.



Technological development is a key trend gaining popularity in the intratumoral cancer therapies market.Companies operating in the intratumoral cancer therapies market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2022, Evonik, a US-based, specialty chemical manufacturing company, a novel microparticle technology called EUDRATEC® SoluFlow, designed to improve the solubility of active medicinal components in oral medication formulations, in cancer therapies. With the use of this breakthrough technology, chemicals that were previously thought to be insoluble can now be used to create a wider variety of oral medications.



In January 2023, AstraZeneca, a UK-based, science-driven biopharmaceutical firm that concentrates on the research, commercialization, and discovery of prescription drugs for oncology and rare diseases, acquired Neogene Therapeutics Inc., for $120 million. This acquisition will open up new avenues for AstraZeneca for the treatment of cancer. Neogene Therapeutics Inc is an Amsterdam -based biotechnology research company that delivers a customized treatment based on TCR genes that target neoantigens detected in the tumor of a specific patient.



The countries covered in the intratumoral cancer therapies market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



