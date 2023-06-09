Global Spoolable Pipe Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.71 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1%

Dublin, June 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spoolable Pipe Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spoolable pipe market is expected to reach an estimated $1.71 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers for this market are significantly growing oil and gas industries, increasing use of these pipes to transport crude oil and natural gas since they require less maintenance and are simple to install, and rising trend of fiber-reinforced spoolable pipes.



Spoolable Pipe Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global spoolable pipe market by matrix type, reinforcement type, sales channel, application, and region, as follows:



Spoolable Pipe Market by Matrix Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Thermoplastics

Thermosets

Spoolable Pipe Market by Reinforcement Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Glass Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipes

Carbon Fiber-Reinforced Spoolable Pipes

Steel-Reinforced Spoolable Pipes

Others

Spoolable Pipe Market by Sales Channel [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Direct Sales

Distributors

Spoolable Pipe Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Onshore

Offshore

Downhole

Others

Spoolable Pipe Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

List of Spoolable Pipe Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies spoolable pipe companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the spoolable pipe companies profiled in this report include.

NOV Fiberglass

Airborne Oil& Gas

Pipe Life

Flexpipe System

Flexsteel

Spoolable Pipe Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that thermoplastic is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period as it can be recycled, molded, reheated, and frozen and its increasing application in various industries owing to its high durability, UV resistance, self-lubrication, and water resistance characteristics.

Onshore is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the extensive use of these pipes to reduce installation costs and durations for transporting hydrocarbons from the wellhead to processing facilities or pipelines.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the existence of major players and presence of large oil and gas reserves in the region.

Features of the Spoolable Pipe Market

Market Size Estimates: Spoolable pipe market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Spoolable pipe market size by various segments, such as by matrix type, reinforcement type, sales channel, application, and region

Regional Analysis: Spoolable pipe market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by matrix type, reinforcement type, sales channel, application, and regions for the spoolable pipe market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the spoolable pipe market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the spoolable pipe market by matrix type (thermoplastics and thermosets), reinforcement type (glass fiber-reinforced spoolable pipes, carbon fiber-reinforced spoolable pipes, steel-reinforced spoolable pipes, and others), sales channel (direct sales and distributors), application (onshore, offshore, downhole, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

