Surgical Dressing Global Market Report 2023

The global surgical dressing market is expected to grow from $3.21 billion in 2022 to $3.45 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The surgical dressing market is expected to reach $4.35 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6%.



The surgical dressing market consists of sales of gauze, foam, transparent film, hydrocolloid, and hydrogel.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A surgical dressing is a sterile material applied to cover and protect a wound to absorb and retain a wide range of fluids from the blood and exudate damaged tissue. It covers the incision to prevent stitches or staples from sticking on clothing.



North America was the largest region in the surgical dressing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in surgical dressing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main products of the surgical dressing market are primary dressing, secondary dressing, and other products.Primary dressings are the dressings that are used directly on top of the wound.



The surgical dressing is applied in diabetes-based surgeries, cardiovascular disease, ulcers, burns, transplant sites, and other applications and used by hospitals, specialty clinics, home healthcare, ambulatory surgery centers, and other end-users.



The rising number of surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the surgical dressing market going forward.Surgeries refer to the branch of medicine that is concerned with treating disease, and injuries, by manual or operative procedures.



With the rise in aging population and the rise in incidence of chronic diseases, the number of surgical procedures being performed are also increasing.Surgical dressings are an essential component of post-operative wound care and play a critical role in preventing infection and promoting healing.



They are used to cover and protect surgical incisions, absorb excess fluid, and provide a barrier against bacteria and other contaminants.As a result, the rising number of surgeries increases the demand for the surgical dressing market.



For instance, according to a 2021 report issued by the Aesthetic Society, a US-based professional organization of ABPS board-certified plastic surgeons, surgical treatments climbed by 54% in 2021 compared to 2020. Therefore, the rising number of surgeries is driving the growth of the surgical dressing market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the surgical dressing market.Major companies operating in the market are adopting new technologies and innovative materials to strengthen their position in the market.



For example, in October 2021, Healthium Medtech, an India-based medical devices company operating in surgical dressing launched TRUSHIELD NXT surgical wound dressing.This dressing includes a 3D hydro cellular substrate and patented infection prevention technology that provide a complete wound care system and perfect wound protection while remaining waterproof.



Its patented technology continuously hinders pathogen growth with a unique non-leaching, non-depleting kill mechanism.



In February 2020, Essity, a Sweden-based hygiene and health company, acquired 75% of the medical solutions company ABIGO Medical AB for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition is a good fit for Essity and strengthens the innovation capacity of the Medical Solutions business.



ABIGO Medical AB is a Sweden-based company operating in surgical dressing.



The countries covered in the surgical dressing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The surgical dressing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides surgical dressing market statistics, including the surgical dressing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a surgical dressing market share, detailed surgical dressing market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the surgical dressing industry. This surgical dressing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

